The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old suspected armed robber who was allegedly found in possession of a suspected human body part.

The suspect was also said to be in possession of firearms and items believed to have been stolen from robbery victims during a stop-and-search operation along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The police command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Samson Onilewaji, was travelling in an unregistered commercial shuttle bus with five other occupants when operatives intercepted the vehicle during a routine security operation.

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Ms Adebisi explained that a search of the vehicle and its occupants led to the recovery of a suspected human right hand, two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, two axes, a Point of Sale (POS) terminal and five Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards from the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to having recently robbed three individuals of their personal belongings, including the recovered POS terminal machine and ATM cards,” the statement said.

The police stated that efforts were underway to identify and contact the victims so their recovered belongings could be returned.

Investigators are also working to establish the identity of the owner of the suspected human hand, the circumstances surrounding its possession and what it was intended to be used for.

The command said efforts had been intensified to identify and apprehend other suspects believed to be connected with the case, adding that Mr Onilewaji would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The arrest comes as the Lagos State Police Command continues to intensify stop-and-search operations and other security measures across major roads and communities in a bid to curb armed robbery, the proliferation of illegal firearms and other violent crimes. In recent months, the command has announced a series of arrests of suspected criminals and the recovery of weapons in separate operations across the state.

Reacting to the arrest, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, reiterated the command’s commitment to combating violent crime and other criminal activities.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing the police with timely and credible information that would help prevent crime and enhance public safety.

The police also encouraged members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities through the command’s emergency lines.