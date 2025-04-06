The Nigerian Army has announced that it is collaborating with the police to probe an explosion at a community in Mushin, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the double explosions on Thursday are believed to have been caused by grenades. One person died in the explosions and many others were injured.

On Saturday, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army said it is collaborating with the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to investigate the explosion.

The Division’s spokesperson, Olabisi Ayeni, confirmed that the explosion happened at a metal scrap yard in Mushin. He said it resulted in one fatality and injuries to two individuals.

He said the Division’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron has been tasked to work with the police to uncover the explosion’s source.

The team will also assess the surrounding area to guarantee ongoing safety and prevent further incidents in the vicinity.

Residents have been urged to stay calm and not panic, as authorities work to secure the environment.

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, expressed the Division’s condolences to the deceased’s family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The explosion

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the explosions occurred at about five hours interval.

A witness, Jegede Taiwo, said the first explosion occurred around noon, killing a scavenger who was trying to break a metal that looked like a rocket. One person also sustained an injury at the time.

“They must have brought the rocket from somewhere,” he said, explaining that the blast severed the head of the deceased.

The second blast occurred around 5:00 p.m., Shehu Idris, a resident, said, adding that the incident razed a house close to the scavenging site.

Mr Idris said more people were injured during the second blast. He estimated the number of injured victims at eight.

He added that the injured victims have been taken to a hospital in the area.

