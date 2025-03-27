At least 555 people lost their lives in different petrol tanker explosions across Nigeria between January 2020 and January 2025, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) data reveals.

Joyce Alexander, the sector commander of FRSC, Anambra Command, made the data known in Awka during a town hall meeting on Tanker and Trailer Safety Challenges in Nigeria on Thursday.

Mrs Alexander said the crashes, numbering about 80, also resulted in hundreds of people being injured, as well as buildings, vehicles, and other valuables worth millions of naira destroyed.

She said there were 18 tanker explosions in 2020, resulting in 161 deaths. In 2021, there were 55 deaths from 19 tanker explosions, and in 2022, 76 deaths were recorded from 14 tanker explosions.

She said 118 deaths were recorded from 13 tanker explosions in 2023 and 85 deaths from 13 incidents in 2024.

“So far, in January 2025, there have been seven recorded tanker explosions.

“More than 2,000 trucks transport hydrocarbons daily on Nigeria roads, and the neglect of safety can have dire consequences, including negative environmental impacts, loss of truck, lives and property.

“The most horrifying aspect of this menace is the scooping of fuel by the citizenry when tanker crashes or spillages occur. This exacerbates the casualties in the case of a fire outbreak.

READ ALSO: Another petrol tanker explosion kills seven in Niger State

“In Anambra, we have recorded four trailer-related crashes in three months, which claimed 24 lives and many injured. These are avoidable crashes and casualties.

“This town hall is to help us map out strategies to stop the incessant crashes and explosions, to save lives and property,” Mrs Alexander said.

The sector commander said the corps had put measures in place to ensure compliance with installing speed-limiting devices and other safety requirements in haulage vehicles.

She called for the training and re-training of tanker drivers, urging them to comply with road safety rules.

Mrs Alexander also urged tanker operators to prioritise vehicle maintenance to check brake failures, worn-out tyres, manhole defects, and inadequate container latching.

“We recommend valid vehicle registration and display, valid driver’s licence class, and stiffer sanctions on operators whose tankers are involved in crashes through legislation.

“Also, the establishment of rest areas in the state will prevent fatigue, and we appeal to the police to free traffic checkpoints at the approach of articulated vehicles,” she said.

Reacting, Uche Noah, the divisional police officer of B-Division, Awka, said that checkpoints could not be removed because of security concerns.

Mr Noah also urged drivers to stop driving under the influence of alcohol or other illicit substances.

Some tanker drivers and transport unions highlighted poverty, impatience, excessive police checkpoints, economic hardship and the actions of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency as key challenges affecting tanker drivers.

(NAN)

