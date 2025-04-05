A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has denied claims that he pleaded with ex-Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, on behalf of a judge over the court ruling that nullified Mr Abbo’s election.

Mr Nnamani, who led the senate from 2005 to 2007, described the claim as a “blatant lie,” adding that he is already considering legal action over the statement.

The former senate president denied the claim in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Nnamani’s comment was in reaction to Mr Abbo’s allegation during an interview with Arise Television last Wednesday.

The former Adamawa North senator said of a judge, suggesting there had been a miscarriage of justice in the ruling that led to his removal from the Senate. He did not name the judge.

He also accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of orchestrating his removal from the Senate as political retaliation for his refusal to support his senate presidency bid in 2023.

Mr Akpabio has since denied the allegation, describing it as a desperate attempt to spread misinformation and shift blame for his removal.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Abbo was removed from the Senate by the Court of Appeal in October 2023 after a three-member panel led by C.E. Nwosu-Iheme, a judge, found that the 25 February, 2023 senatorial election in Adamawa Central Senatorial District was marred by non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

After deducting the invalid votes, the court ruled that Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with a majority of lawful votes.

The court, therefore, set aside the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Abbo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue the certificate to Mr Yohanna.

Similar judicial interventions led to the removal of other senators, including former Minority Leader Simon Mwadkwon (PDP), who was replaced by Pam Dachungyang (ADP), and former Kogi Central Senator Abubakar Ohere (APC), who was replaced by Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan (PDP).

Fabricating events that never happened

Reacting to Mr Abbo’s allegations, Mr Nnamani who represented Enugu East Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, insisted that he has no links to the case and accused Mr Abbo of fabricating events to support his narrative.

“In the Arise News interview, Senator Abbo stated that his case was judicially mismanaged, and he was a victim of miscarriage of justice. My greatest surprise was to hear him state that Senator Ken Nnamani visited him to plead with him on behalf of a judge for the miscarriage of justice. This statement is a blatant lie. I do not know how Senator Abbo can boldly fabricate an event that never happened to buttress his allegation of judicial miscarriage against him,” he said.

The former senate president specifically stated that he has never visited Mr Abbo in his residence, nor does he know where the former senator lives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have never visited Senator Elisha Abbo at his house or anywhere. Up to this moment, I do not know where he lives. I have never discussed with him about his case, or any case pending or decided by any court of law in Nigeria.

“The only time I met with him was when he visited me in my house. It was more of a social visit by him. At this meeting we never discussed his case or any case. I recall that when the matter of his political career came up, I advised him to avoid controversies as a young politician.

“I know that this is a season of political drama. But I do not expect that someone of the rank of a former Senator could create such a falsehood to embellish a story, unmindful of the harm he causes to other people. While I contemplate private legal action for Senator Abbo’s libelous statements, I want the public to completely disregard his falsehood.”

Determined to defend integrity

Mr Nnamani emphasised his commitment to integrity and excellence throughout his public service career.

He expressed disappointment that a former senator would fabricate such claims to bolster a narrative.

“I never visited Senator Abbo in his house or anywhere. I never discussed with him any matter pending before a court or decided by a court in Nigeria. I never pleaded with him on behalf of any Judge or Justice for any miscarriage of justice. The statements Senator Abbo made regarding me and his case are all fabrications.

“I believe I have had a sterling and distinguished public service career. I am determined to maintain my integrity and commitment to excellence till the end of my life. It is too late to be entangled with such frivolities and manipulations in Senator Abbo’s false narratives. Please totally disregard Senator Abbo’s falsehoods. They are pathetic lies,” Mr Nnamani said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

