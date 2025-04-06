An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and 17 others were confirmed dead in an accident at Gbaga on the Ikorodu–Sagamu Road, on Saturday.
Florence Okpe, FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta.
She said the accident occurred around 4:00 p.m. and involved seven vehicles.
The vehicles included a Toyota Hiace bus (AGL 752 YC), a Daf truck (T14007L), and a Honda car (HT680).
Also involved were an unregistered Daf truck, a pickup (STF10204), and two motorcycles (AGG 448 Q, PKA 214 WS).
Mrs Okpe said the crash resulted from a wrongful overtaking attempt by the bus driver, who collided with the Daf truck.
During the rescue operation, the unregistered Daf truck suffered brake failure and rammed into an FRSC official, killing him instantly.
The truck also hit a parked pickup, the Honda car, and both motorcycles, causing further damage.
Mrs Okpe stated that 22 people were involved in the crash; 18 died and four others were injured.
The injured were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga. The dead were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun.
Sector Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin expressed sorrow over the recklessness leading to Saturday’s crashes.
He urged motorists to obey road signs and maintain speed limits to prevent such avoidable tragedies.
(NAN)
