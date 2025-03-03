Mojisola Meranda has resigned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She announced her resignation at Monday’s plenary.

Her resignation comes 49 days after she was elected into office by 36 lawmakers.

“I made history as the first speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly,” Ms Meranda said. “I am not a quitter, but I took the decision to save this institution from further embarrassment,” she added, as she resigned from her position.

After her resignation speech, the lawmakers who had backed her speakership despite intense pressure from party leaders, gave her a thunderous round of applause, showing their appreciation for her courage and dedication.

A lawmaker, Rauf Olawale, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2, nominated Ms Meranda as Deputy Speaker. The motion was seconded by another lawmaker, Abiodun Orekoya.

She was thereafter sworn in as Deputy Speaker.

Ms Meranda’s resignation as Speaker and her appointment as Deputy Speaker, turned the tide of the turmoil that had engulfed the Lagos assembly for weeks.

Her resignation paved the way for the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Backed by over 30 lawmakers, Ms Meranda had stood firm, defying intense political pressure to relinquish her position as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She said her decision to resign is to “save this legislative institution from further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.”

READ FULL SPEECH

Good afternoon once again, my distinguished colleagues, staffers of this great house, our great party, and everybody sitted here this afternoon in this chamber.

My dear and gallant honorable colleagues, this is a notice of resignation as Speaker of the Joint Assembly. Once again, history beckons on me to make personal sacrifice towards resolving the crisis rocking this Assembly of Patriots.

I come from the illustrious lawal Lakaku family of Lagos. My family has played and shall continue to play defining roles in entrenching democracy, good governance, and the development of our people. I will never depart from the well-established path of honor, dignity, integrity, and service as personified by my late father, Chief Taurid Akoni Lawal Lakaku Adejiyan II, the past Ajora of Lagos.

Please permit me, dear colleagues, to restate the position I previously expressed in a leaked publication wherein I stated as follows. One, It is with every sense of responsibility that I hereby give you notice of my decision to resign as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the month of March 3rd, 2025. I did not arrive at this decision lightly.Indeed, I took it with careful consideration all the primary and integral circumstances that accumulated in my election as Speaker on the 13th of January, 2025.

On the one hand, and the recent political turmoil which is threatening the cohesion of this Honorable House, on the other hand, we are the representative of the good people of Lagos. With the mandate to protect our democracy and ensure good governance. I am a good student of political history, and in this regard, I know that this is the point at which, as your leader, I have to make this selfless sacrifice to resign in order to protect this institution.

With your unflinching support, I made history as the first female Speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, and I value and cherish the solidarity freely given to me.

My esteemed Honorable Members, I do not leave out the management and staff of this Assembly.I am sincerely grateful to each of you for your support and collaboration during my short but very interesting tenure. I leave this position as the right Honorable Speaker of this House, and I shall continue to serve my good people of Apapa Constituency 1 in particular, and our teaming in Lagos in general. Thank you for finding me worthy to lead this distinguished and honorable Assembly.

I am not a quitter. However, I took the above decision in order to save this legislative institution from further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment. Accordingly, and in deference of our esteemed political leaders, I have agreed to yet again make a personal sacrifice by stepping down as the Speaker of this great Assembly.

Dear distinguished and gallant Honorable Members of this 10th Assembly, Occasionally we are confronted with esteemed overwhelming challenges in conflict management, but as a responsible leader, we will not bring down the legislative house.

We collectively build a pursuit of justice and fairness. For those who have been unfairly vilified for standing on the side of fair play, kindly take note that there will always be opportunity to right any wrong.I am entrenched by the dialogue of personal messages, phone calls, public shows of support, and groundswell of solidarity from a broad spectrum of our society.

Indeed, our nation is blessed with great men and women of honor. It is my fervent hope that the leadership of our great party will continue to provide guidance and support for the aspiration of our people.I sincerely thank you all for your understanding and support.

Just like we know that the party decision is supreme. At this point, I take a bow as your Speaker and I step down as your Speaker of this great House.

