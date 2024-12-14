The annual Festival of Unity, organised by the National Arts Theatre, has begun, and stakeholders are praising the new management for ensuring its continuity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 edition is themed “Rebranding Boundless Opportunities: Celebrating Unity and Inclusivity.”

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Lagos, the General Manager and Chief Executive of the National Arts Theatre, Tola Akerele, said the programme aimed to unite the nation through diverse cultures.

”And we believe this necessitates the continuation of the programme and its theme,” she said.

Ms Akerele emphasised that Nigeria has immense potential to showcase to the world, and the National Theatre remains committed to promoting this.

“Our diverse cultures are what we will use to celebrate ourselves in unity, and we must do this. The new management has rebranded the event to attract more activities, focusing on exploring boundless opportunities in the culture and entertainment industry.

“We will have more initiatives and programmes to engage stakeholders in the industry, and by next year, we will hit the ground running,” she said.

NAN reports that the event started with a colourful display of talking drums and energetic dances from various troupes.

Upcoming musicians also had the opportunity to showcase their talents in music, dance, comedy, and drama shows, entertaining the audience.

Jide Ogunlana, immediate past Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), praised the National Theatre’s initiative, saying it had been all-embracing in the past and would continue to contribute to developing Nigerian culture.

“The National Theatre’s annual Festival of Unity aims to foster unity among Nigerian cultures, and stakeholders believe this year’s edition will succeed.

“With its rebranded theme and focus on promoting Nigerian culture, the event is expected to bring people together and showcase the country’s immense potential,” Mr Ogunlana said.

(NAN)

