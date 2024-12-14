The Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group of Companies, Chidi Anyaegbu, has rejected his nomination by an Igbo group to confer on him the title of Mayor of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Igbo group, United Igbo Elders Council Worldwide, in September, nominated Mr Anyaegbu to be inducted as its National Life Patron.

The group also announced that the induction would be followed by his investiture as Mayor of Ndigbo at an event billed to take place on 16 December at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

United Igbo Elders Council is a socio-cultural umbrella body of the Igbo Elders Council. It consists of elders and various leaders from South-east Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The group advocates the restoration of Igbo identity, language, norms, values, tradition, and cultural heritage.

‘It’s politically charged’

In a statement on Friday, Mr Anyaegbu said that although he was grateful for being nominated for such “a significant and important position,” he had decided to decline it.

“After careful reflection, I have decided to step back from the opportunity. Recent developments have brought to light the politically charged nature of this position.

“While important, it does not align with my personal mission of fostering peace, collaboration and strengthening bonds,” he said.

The Anambra-born entrepreneur stressed that the decision was difficult and maintained that his respect for Ndigbo and the unity of Nigeria will remain steadfast.

“I deeply regret any inconvenience this unexpected withdrawal may have caused, particularly to my dear friends, esteemed traditional rulers, religious leaders, prominent business leaders, especially the diaspora community who have made significant travel arrangements to attend this event,” Mr Anyaegbu said.

Background

Although Mr Anyaegbu did not give a detailed explanation for his refusal, observers believe that his decision may be linked to the controversy that trailed the nomination.

A copy of fliers inviting guests for the event was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

In the flier, the group said the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema, would chair the occasion.

The Obi of Onitsha and Chairperson of the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Achebe, was recognised as one of the royal fathers of the day.

But in a statement on 5 December by Osita Anionwu, his chief of staff, Mr Achebe dissociated himself from the event and the conferment of the title.

The Obi of Onitsha stressed that he was never approached for such an occasion and did not consent to serve as a royal father of the day at the event.

The traditional ruler said he did not understand the purpose of the event, and, therefore, would not want to be associated with it.

Like Mr Achebe, Damian Okeke-Ogene, the national vice president of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohaneze Ndigbo, was quoted as having also disassociated the Igbo group from the event and the title conferment.

Mr Okeke-Ogene said the Lagos State Branch of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, where the said event was scheduled to take place, had earlier announced that they were not part of the event.

Also, many Igbo people questioned the rationale behind the planned conferment of the title on the entrepreneur.

