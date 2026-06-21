The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has congratulated the senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Ikeje Asogwa, following his resounding victory in the just concluded by-election.

In a congratulatory message issued on behalf of the government and the people of Igbo-Eze South, Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, described Mr Asogwa’s emergence as a clear testament to the confidence, trust, and overwhelming support he enjoys across the district.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Asogwa, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 162,360 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nestor Ezeme of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 9,299 votes.

INEC had scheduled Saturday’s by-election for Enugu North District following the death of Okey Ezea, the senator who represented the district.

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“This resounding mandate is a reflection of the confidence reposed in his capacity, competence and commitment to the service of our people,” Mr Ukwueze said of Mr Asogwa’s victory.

The Igbo-Eze South chairman commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu for “a remarkable demonstration of equity, fairness, and inclusive leadership.”

He said Mr Mbah’s support for Mr Asogwa’s emergence—who hails from Igbo-Eze South—to complete the tenure of the late Senator Ezea underscores his administration’s commitment to justice and balanced representation.

The chairman thanked APC leaders, stakeholders, supporters, and the people of Enugu North District for their collective efforts, unity of purpose, and active participation throughout the electoral process, which culminated in the senator-elect’s victory.

While wishing Mr Asogwa a successful and impactful tenure, Mr Ukwueze expressed confidence that the senator-elect would provide effective representation and contribute significantly to the continued growth, development and prosperity of Enugu North District.

He assured the senator-elect of the goodwill and support of the people of Igbo-Eze South.

Mr Asogwa, in his acceptance speech, said the outcome of the election reflected the “overwhelming victory” of residents across the six local government areas that make up the district.

The senator-elect promised to provide the senatorial district with quality, effective representation to justify the massive support and confidence residents had given him.