The Anambra State Government has asked residents of the state to provide information on fake pastors and traditionalists who hide under the guise of religion to engage in criminality in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in Anambra, Law Mefor, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“The government is calling on Ndị Anambra and all residents of the state with credible information on pastors, churches, or so-called ‘men of God’ involved in criminality, extortion, fraud, deception, or any act that endangers lives and the peace of our communities or misleads the people in the state to please speak up,” Mr Mefor said.

The commissioner explained that the appeal followed the government’s extension of its ongoing “war against fake native doctors” to fake pastors and individuals “masquerading as genuine men and women of God” while engaging in criminal practices.

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“This is part of the efforts of the ‘solution government’ to rid the state of all forms of criminality and sanitise both traditional worship and religious practices in order to restore sanity, law and order in the state,” he stated.

He stressed that the fight against fake pastors and traditionalists would protect the “true freedom of traditional worship and religious practice” in Anambra.

“Let us work together to take back our state from criminals hiding under religion, culture and tradition,” Mr Mefor added.

He published a mobile phone number and asked the residents to contact the government through it whenever they have “any useful information” about fake pastors and traditionalists involved in criminality.

Background

Governor Soludo’s administration, last year, launched a crackdown on suspected fake pastors who allegedly exploit residents on the pretext of religion.

The administration also launched a similar crackdown on native doctors, and other spiritualists who encourage criminality by making charms for armed robbers, kidnappers and terrorists.

Since then, one native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, has been convicted and sentenced while another native doctor, Johnpaul Ezenagu, is currently facing trial.

Mr Nwangwu, otherwise known as ‘Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki’ was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for offences related to ritual practices, robbery, conspiracy, preparing charms for criminals and aiding internet fraudsters.

Mr Ezenagu is facing trial for similar offences.

Similarly, eight suspected fake pastors, earlier this month, were arraigned before a state high court in Awka for allegedly violating Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

The pastors were later remanded in prison by the court.

The clampdown on fake pastors and traditionalists began in January 2025, when Governor Soludo signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law.

The law, aside from creating the Agunechemba vigilante group, also banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performance of sacrifices along roads in the state.

It targets native doctors who prepare charms for criminals terrorising residents of the South-eastern state.

The legislation equally outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and Ezenwanyi for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

It imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on defaulters upon conviction.