The people of Idodo Zone, Governor Peter Mbah’s immediate zone in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State have hosted him to a grand civic reception, describing him as a son in whom they are well pleased. They also donated the sum of N50m towards the governor’s reelection.

The people, who trouped out in their thousands, said Mbah had not only lifted the zone from the backwaters of Enugu State to reference point in development, but had equally put Enugu State on the national map in all indices of national development.

Speaking through the Chairman of the organising committee, Osinachi Nnajieze, the people of the zone, comprising Owo, Amechi Idodo, Amankanu, Ubahu, Oruku, and Umuode, said it’s in line with Igbo’s culture to celebrate a son, who distinguishes himself, more so a governor of Mbah’s caliber that had changed the narratives of the state in just three years.

“We formally say to you, with one voice and one heart: welcome home! It is a historical rarity for a relegated place like ours to spring the surprise of producing a son of this calibre — a son whose leadership, in just three years, has become the envy of states across Nigeria and beyond.

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“In three short years, Enugu’s profile as a subnational and regional capital has risen astronomically — and that rise is no accident. It is the fruit of carefully calibrated, deeply strategic thinking by our son, our brother, our kinsman, Governor Mbah,” the people declared.

Recalling some of Mr Mbah’s accomplishments, he asserted that true to his promise, the governor had translated the mantra, “Tomorrow is Here,” from a mere campaign slogan doubted by cynics and a people whose trust had been repeatedly betrayed by failed promises, to a reality that looms large across sectors.

“In just three years, Enugu people are witnessing: State-wide infrastructure and urban renewal. In Idodo zone, we have witnessed roads that set us free — the 14.5km Amechi Idodo–Oruku–Amagunze road, cutting our travel time to a few minutes and letting us reach our LGA headquarters at Amagunze without circling through four other LGAs; and the virgin 40km Owo–Ubahu–Amankanu–Umualor–Ikem dual carriageway, opening doors of commerce we never imagined.

“Enugu State has 267 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres built by this administration, the upstream water problem of Enugu city was solved in the first months of the administration, with reticulation aggressively ongoing to get water to the last mile.

“We have massive road construction and a transport revolution — five state-of-the-art bus terminals with five more rising, CNG buses already rolling, over 2,000 hybrid city taxis to empower our youths, and an asphalt plant of our own to ramp road construction. Enugu Air has changed the very face of air travel.

“Hotel Presidential, Nigergas Limited, and Enugu United Palm Products Limited have roared back to life, while Sunrise Flour Mills and others are almost fully revamped.

“A new security architecture — tech-driven surveillance with a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, drones, and DRS surveillance vehicles have made Enugu a secure state, while a 300-bed Enugu International Hospital is now in place to end medical tourism for Nigeria and our African neighbours. The list is endless,” Nnajieze added.

The people of Idodo seized the opportunity to thank the people of the state for adopting and endorsing their son as their sole gubernatorial candidate in the 2027 governorship election in massive rallies that had earlier held across the state’s three senatorial zones.

Responding, a visibly elated Governor Mbah, thanked the people for the overwhelming demonstration of love and support.

“The love is palpable. I can feel it. I can touch it. I have no doubt as to where this is flowing from. It is flowing from the depth of affection and the depth of love you have for me. What you have demonstrated here today is real. It is organic. It is not fabricated,” he stated.

The governor attributed his success in office to the values instilled in him by his people, also expressing happiness that this had greatly changed unlike 25 years ago when he had to abandon his vehicle and trek over 2km during campaigns.

“Today, we have not only built roads and bridges, but we have equally built confidence. We have demonstrated that your circumstances of birth does not restrict you.

He further enjoined the people of Idodo Zone not to stop thanking the people of the state, who had in their respective senatorial district rallies, overwhelming endorsed him for another a second tenure.

Meanwhile, other speakers at the event include former Minister of Power, Bath Nnaji, represented by former Council Chairman, Ejike Anih; Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Sydney Edeh; Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board, Banko Okibe; Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ngozi Enih; Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah; former Council Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Pastor Sam Iyiogwe, and community leader, Dr. George Nwachi.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of the revered Ofo symbol by traditional rulers of Idodo Zone, led by Igwe Godwin Arum, as a mark of satisfaction with the governor’s leadership and a symbolic endorsement of his continuation in office for another four years.