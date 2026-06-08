Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has threatened a lawsuit against the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Uche Aguoru, for accusing the governor of facilitating a plot to destabilise the APC in the South-eastern state.

Mr Otti is a member of the Labour Party under which he won the Abia governorship election in 2023.

Alleged plot to destabilise Abia APC

Mr Aguoru, in a statement issued on 31 May, claimed that an unnamed business man, former member of the APC and close friend of Mr Otti was used to pay N5 billion to unnamed individuals in the APC Headquarters to destabilise the party.

The spokesperson also alleged that a portion of the N5 billion was given to an unnamed frontline aspirant within the APC with the “sole objective of creating confusion, sowing division, and undermining the unity of our great party.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He then accused Governor Otti’s administration of “deploying taxpayers monies on political misadventures” instead addressing the needs of Abia people.

‘Retract, apologise or face lawsuit’

Reacting, Mr Otti refuted the allegations and asked Mr Aguoru to retract the statement, apologise to him and provide details of the individuals involved in the transaction or face lawsuit.

In a letter dated 3 June 2026 from his solicitors, Ken Ahia & Associates, the Abia governor demanded the fulfilment of the conditions within seven days from the receipt of the letter.

“These allegations are false and without factual foundation. The publication goes beyond political criticism or partisan commentary.

“It contains specific allegations of corruption, diversion of public funds, political inducement and abuse of office against our Client.

“If true, such allegations would amount to serious criminal conduct. If false, they constitute a serious attack on the reputation and integrity of our client,” the letter read in part.

It further read: “Take notice that should you fail, refuse or neglect to comply with the foregoing demands within seven days of receipt of this letter, our client (Otti) shall pursue all available legal remedies against you and all persons responsible for the publication, including proceedings for defamation and all ancillary reliefs available under the law, without further notice.”