Troops of Operation Savannah Shield, a joint task force in North-central Nigeria, have arrested five suspected terrorist informants in separate operations in Niger State, recovering communication devices, cash, and other items allegedly linked to criminal activities.

The acting spokesperson for the task force, Jamilu Yahaya, a Nigerian Army captain, in a statement on Sunday, said three suspects were arrested on Saturday during a routine fighting patrol along the Doro axis in Wawa, Borgu Local Government Area.

Preliminary investigations, he said, indicated that the suspects were members of a terror group operating in Duru, near the fringes of the Kainji Lake National Park.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least three jihadi and criminal bandit groups operate in the national park.

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According to Mr Yahaya, troops recovered two Tecno keypad phones, an MP3 device containing recorded propaganda and inciting messages, and N113,400 in cash from the suspects.

The military spokesperson said one of the audio recordings contained claims of the abduction of an individual in Kaduna State and the collection of a N60 million ransom.

“The suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in custody for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal network,” he said.

In a separate operation, Mr Yahaya said troops of the 221 Battalion under the task force arrested two other suspected informants while conducting a routine patrol along the Wawa military cantonment perimeter fence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had allegedly been deployed to gather intelligence on the cantonment, the military spokesperson said, adding further examination of one suspect’s mobile phone uncovered a photograph of a beheaded individual dated 2 May 2026, suggesting possible links to terrorist activities.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects included an Android mobile phone, a Tecno keypad phone, a motorcycle, and N86,100 in cash. The suspects remain in military custody pending further investigations.

This newspaper reported that a joint team of Sahelian jihadists and their Nigerian brothers-in-arms attempted to overturn the Wawa military cantonment in October 2022. However, they were overpowered by the military.

The Wawa military cantonment houses a military detention facility where more than 1,000 terrorists are being held.

The military spokesperson said the arrests highlight ongoing efforts by the task force to dismantle criminal and terrorist support networks across its area of operations.

Mr Yahaya said the task force remains committed to denying criminal elements freedom of action and sustaining pressure on threats to peace and security in the North-central region.