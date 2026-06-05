The police in Rivers State have arrested three suspects over the alleged murder of a commercial driver who was lured to a fake traditional marriage ceremony, killed and buried in a shallow grave before his vehicle was stolen.

The victim, Christopher Akpabio, 55, who hailed from Akwa Ibom State, was reported missing on 22 May after embarking on what appeared to be a routine transport trip from Port Harcourt to Andoni Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson in the state, Agabe Kaborlo, said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects hired the deceased at Garrison Park in Port Harcourt under the pretext of attending a traditional marriage ceremony in Asarama Community.

Ms Kaborlo, an assistant superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.

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According to the police, the suspects allegedly had a different plan.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was hired at Garrison Park, Port Harcourt, by the suspects under the guise of transporting them to Asarama Community in Andoni Local Government Area for a traditional marriage ceremony, unknown to him that they had a sinister mission to murder him and dispossess him of his vehicle,” the police said.

Body discovered during investigation

The police said further investigations led to the discovery of Mr Akpabio’s remains buried in a shallow grave in Asarama Community.

The suspects arrested are David Mark, 30, and Nkajit Williams, 45, both from Andoni Local Government Area, and Godgift John, 33, from Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State.

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Police said operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Diobu, launched an intelligence-driven investigation on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the suspects on 28 May.

“During the operation, the stolen black Daihatsu Hijet minibus with registration number BGM 328 DA was successfully recovered, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and further examination,” the statement said.

Police added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend a fourth suspect who remains at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adepoju, urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

The police also advised commercial drivers to exercise caution when accepting trips from unknown persons and to always inform family members, colleagues or trusted associates before embarking on long-distance journeys.

“The Command reassures the good people of Rivers State of its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements have no safe haven within the State,” the statement added.