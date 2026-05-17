The All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Committee for Ekiti State has declared the exercise in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, inconclusive.

Chairman of the committee, Wasiu Adedoyin, declared the election, in which the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, is a candidate, inconclusive on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, citing irregularities.

Mr Adedoyin also announced that three serving members of the House lost their elections. They are Rufus Ojuawo, a retired air vice marshal, Kolawole Akinlayo and Biodun Omoleye.

He said two others – Femi Bamisile and Steve Fatoba – secured their return tickets.

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The APC conducted the House of Representatives primary elections nationwide on Saturday.

Shortly after the exercise, Mr Rotimi announced through a statement from his office at the National Assembly in Abuja that he had won the primary election in his Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency.

He said he secured a decisive victory in 22 out of the 24 wards in the constituency.

Giving the breakdown of the election results in the six federal constituencies, Mr Adedoyin said in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, Mr Fatoba scored 8,943 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ayodele Oluwafemi, who polled 4,122 votes.

For the Ekiti Central II Federal Constituency, the committee chairman declared Oladapo Karounwi the winner. He said Mr Karounwi scored 6,573 votes to defeat his closest rival, Victor Kolade, who scored 2,096.

He said Toyin Okoro, who got 9,798 votes, won the Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1 primary election, defeating Mr Ojuawo, who polled 1,842 votes.

In Ekiti South II Federal Constituency, Mr Bamisile, who secured 4,379 votes, defeated Tinubu Richard, who scored 1,581.

Mr Adedoyin declared Olanrewaju Ibrahim the winner of the exercise in the Ekiti North II Federal Constituency. Mr Ibrahim secured 6,856 votes to defeat Kolawole Akinlayo, who received 2,102.

APC NWC to decide on the result

The chairman said the result for Ekiti North I Federal Constituency, comprising Oye and Ikole local government areas, would not be announced due to unresolved issues that occurred during the exercise.

He explained that there were pockets of crisis in some voting areas, and the process was not concluded.

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According to him, the matter would now be handled by the APC National Working Committee (NWC), which would determine whether to send another committee to conclude the process or direct the current committee to return.

“As you are aware, there are six federal constituencies in Ekiti State. The election in Ekiti North 1, which comprises Oye and Ikole local government areas, will be handled by the National Working Committee because pockets of crisis occurred in some wards yesterday, and the process could not be completed.

“As a result of that, I will not be announcing any results for the federal constituency. Note that there is no rerun in the timetable given to us. It is the National Working Committee that will decide what to do next,” Mr Adedoyin said.

He added that the committee would not exceed its mandate, especially as the party’s Senate primaries were scheduled for Monday.

Mr Adedoyin urged party members and stakeholders in Oye and Ikole to await further directives from the NWC regarding the completion of the exercise in the constituency.