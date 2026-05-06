Christain Nwali, an aspirant for the Ebonyi Central Senatorial District seat, has confirmed his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Nwali, an ally of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, was among the aspirants not favoured by the consensus arrangement adopted by the Ebonyi APC in its primary elections.

In a letter addressed to the state APC Chairman, Ekpelu Ward in Ikwo LGA, he stated that his resignation was “with immediate effect”.

“This decision is personal and made after careful reflection.

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“I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I had during my time in the party.

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“This serves as an official notice of my formal withdrawal from party activities and responsibilities,” the letter read in part.

When contacted by a NAN correspondent for clarification on why he dumped the APC and his next political direction, he declined to offer further comments.

“There is no need for such clarifications,” Mr Nwali said.

It is unclear for now which party the former APC chieftain is defecting to