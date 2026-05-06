There was mild drama in the Senate chamber on Wednesday as lawmakers moved to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of Tuesday’s plenary before commencing the day’s business.

The Votes and Proceedings is an official record detailing debates and decisions taken during a plenary session. In line with parliamentary rules, the Senate must adopt this record before proceeding with a new sitting.

When senators reconvened, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the adoption of Tuesday’s Votes and Proceedings to a voice vote. However, the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, objected, insisting that the document presented did not accurately reflect what transpired in the chamber.

“We cannot proceed to adopt proceedings that do not reflect what was agreed,” Mr Oshiomhole protested.

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Mr Akpabio, however, overruled him, noting that the chamber was still at the stage of adopting the Votes and Proceedings, and that any point of order could only be entertained in accordance with the Senate’s procedural sequence.

Under Senate rules, plenary proceedings follow a structured order: rendition of the National Anthem, prayers, adoption of votes and proceedings, administration of oaths (if any), announcements, and presentation of petitions. It is only after these stages that senators may raise points of order on matters of public importance.

Mr Oshiomhole, however, attempted to raise a point of order before the completion of this sequence.

The verbal disagreement comes barely 24 hours after the Senate amended its rules to require that only senators who have served at least eight years, equivalent to two consecutive terms, can contest for the positions of senate president and deputy senate president.

The amendment also introduced other changes, including requiring standing committee meetings to be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, except on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. Additionally, Section 55(11) was revised to allow presiding officers and nominees undergoing screening at the Committee of the Whole to drink water during proceedings.

Although Mr Oshiomhole did not explicitly link his objection to the rule amendment, his opposition appeared connected to the new eligibility requirement for presiding officers.

The APC senator had earlier voiced his disagreement with the amendment, which could potentially affect his prospects ahead of the 2027 Senate presidency race, as he is currently serving his first term.

The clash

The verbal clash ensued when Mr Akpabio began reading the Votes and Proceedings for adoption and Mr Oshiomhole stood up to raise a point of order.

The senate president declined to recognise him, but the Edo North senator persisted, speaking without being formally acknowledged.

At this point, the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, cautioned him to comply with established rules and maintain order in the chamber.

Mr Oshiomhole, however, continued to protest, insisting that he was being denied his right to be heard under a point of order.

In response, Mr Akpabio warned that he would direct the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort the senator out of the chamber if he failed to comply.

“Let me emphasise once again, Senator Oshiomhole, if any member becomes unruly in the Senate, such a member will be asked to leave. This is the final warning.”

Mr Oshiomhole subsequently yielded. Mr Akpabio then ruled him out of order and proceeded to put the Votes and Proceedings to a voice vote, with the majority of senators supporting its adoption.