The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Tanimu Yunusa as the new state coordinator for Abia State.

Mr Yunusa, who hails from Sokoto State, assumed office as the 18th NYSC coordinator in the state.

He takes over from Gladys Adama, who has been redeployed to the Human Resources Department at the NYSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a formal handover ceremony was held on Tuesday at the NYSC State Secretariat in Umuahia.

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Until his appointment, Mr Yunusa served as the acting head of the Publicity Division in the Information and Public Relations Unit at the Directorate Headquarters.

In her valedictory speech, Mrs Adama expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Abia, attributing her achievements to the teamwork and cooperation of NYSC staff and management.

She described the staff as “the best in the scheme” and urged them to extend the same support to her successor.

Responding, Mr Yunusa thanked the staff for the warm reception and appealed for their continued cooperation.

He pledged to operate an open-door policy and prioritise staff welfare during his tenure.

Earlier at the event, two former NYSC members of the 2024 service year, Solomon Abonyi and Esther Aderibigbe, were presented with the Abia State Honours Award.

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They were recognised for their outstanding contributions to Abia’s socio-economic development.

Mr Abonyi, who hails from Enugu State, studied Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while Ms Aderibigbe, from Osun, is a nursing graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

In recognition of their service, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State offered automatic employment and a cash gift of N500,000 each, along with certificates of honour.

In a vote of thanks, Mr Abonyi appreciated the governor for the award, noting that it would motivate them to do more for humanity.