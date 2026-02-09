The Enugu State Government says its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2025 was N406.8 billion, representing 80 per cent of the targeted revenue of N509.9 billion for the year.

The Chairperson, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), Emmanuel Nnamani, said this while briefing reporters on Sunday in Enugu on the revenue performance of the state in 2025.

According to him, in 2024, the governor set a target revenue of N509 billion for 2025, and people shouted, ‘Where is this money going to come from?’

“I’m happy to tell you today that at the end of 2025, Enugu State Government collected a total IGR of 406,774, 321,758.87 and if you compare the target and actual, Enugu State achieved 80 per cent of the revenue target,” he explained.

He said that, based on the figure, compared with 2024, when IGR was N180.5 billion, the state had grown its IGR by 125 per cent.

“The tax revenue elements of this figure is just N51.5 billion. These are the revenues that were made from taxes from individual residents in Enugu State.

“It represents only 12.6 per cent of the entire revenue. The other non-tax revenue constitutes N355.2 billion, representing 87.4 per cent of the total IGR.”

He explained that the tax revenue grew from N30 billion in 2024 to N51.5 billion in 2025 which represented 72 per cent growth year-on-year.

Mr Nnamani said that it also showed resilience in growth, outperforming tax revenue growth of 31 per cent in 2024.

The chairperson recalled that in 2022, before Governor Peter Mbah assumed office, the total revenue of Enugu State was N26.8 billion, comprising revenue of N16.2 billion and non-tax revenue of N10.6 billion.

According to him, the governor issued a marching order to boost the state’s revenue by focusing more on non-tax areas.

“In 2023, he also gave a marching order to accountants not to touch the federal allocation for current expenses, such as salary, pensions, and overhead but must come from IGR.

“So at the end of 2023, we generated the revenue of N37.4 billion as the tax revenue, while N14.5 billion was what we call non-tax revenue,” Mr Nnamani said.

He explained that in 2024, the organisation moved it and made a revenue of N180.5 billion, which was over 370 per cent, stressing that out of that amount, N30 billion was tax revenue, while the remaining 150 billion was non-tax revenue.

“What 2024 assured us is that we are capable of having what we call physical resilience and also sustainability in our revenue.

On expenses, Mr Nnamani said the taxes collected were used to build smart green schools, type two primary health centres, revisitation of moribund assets and others.

Looking ahead, he revealed that Enugu State had projected an IGR target of N870 billion for 2026, noting that tax revenue may experience a temporary decline due to the implementation of pro-citizen tax reforms.

“We are confident that improved compliance and growing public trust in governance will sustain long-term revenue growth,” he added.

(NAN)