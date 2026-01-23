The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, has vowed to arrest and prosecute any individual or group involved in extorting prospective candidates ahead of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration.

The State Commandant, Olatunde Maku, gave the warning during a familiarisation visit by the JAMB State Coordinator, Dinah Obiano, to the NSCDC State Command Headquarters in Awka on Friday.

Mr Maku said the command was strengthening its synergy and collaboration with JAMB to ensure a hitch-free registration and examination process.

According to him, the visit is a significant step toward deepening cooperation and fostering a productive working relationship between the NSCDC and the examination body.

“Ahead of the commencement of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, the command will deploy personnel massively to various registration centres.

“This is not only to secure facilities but also to ensure that prospective candidates are not shortchanged.

“I want to assure you that the command will not allow unpatriotic individuals or criminal elements to extort candidates.

“Anyone caught violating government-approved procedures will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The Commandant noted that the existing collaboration between the NSCDC and JAMB had yielded positive results, particularly in the curbing of examination malpractice.

He added that the partnership had also led to the closure of non-accredited registration centres and the arrest of syndicates exploiting candidates during the registration process.

Earlier, the JAMB State Coordinator, Ms Obiano, commended NSCDC for its support toward the successful conduct of UTME in the state.

She described the corps’ involvement as a call to national duty and urged that the collaboration be sustained.

Ms Obiano assured that necessary arrangements had been made to ensure that the 2026 examination would be conducted in a peaceful and conducive environment across the state.

(NAN)