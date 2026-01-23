The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has assured displaced residents of Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, of sustained and coordinated efforts to secure the safe rescue of their abducted family members.

The Director of Media Operations, Michael Onoja, a major general, said in a statement on Friday that the military had noted the concerns expressed by affected communities but stressed that the rescue of all kidnapped victims remained a top priority.

Mr Onoja said contrary to claims of reduced action, the AFN, working closely with other security agencies, was conducting continuous, intelligence-driven operations within Kurmin Wali and surrounding forested areas believed to be hideouts of the kidnappers.

He explained that the operations involve a combination of ground patrols, surveillance, intelligence gathering and carefully targeted actions aimed at locating the perpetrators and rescuing the hostages without endangering their lives.

According to him, the military is fully aware of the anxiety faced by the families of the victims, noting that operational restraint in some instances is a deliberate strategy to ensure the safety of the captives and prevent unintended casualties.

Mr Onoja said that significant efforts were ongoing to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for the abductions.

He reaffirmed the AFN’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and pledged that no effort would be spared in reuniting the Kurmin Wali victims with their families.

The military spokesperson appealed to the public for patience, support and continued cooperation as security operations progress towards a successful rescue.

(NAN}