Detty December is defined by moments that linger, experiences that go beyond music and movement to capture the true pulse of youth culture. In Enugu and Kaduna, one event stood tall as a celebration of creativity, community, and authentic self-expression: the Malta Guinness City Fest.

Carefully curated by Malta Guinness, the festival transformed both cities into vibrant hubs of art, fashion, music, and shared joy, proving once again that the brand understands the rhythm of Nigeria’s youth.

From the moment guests stepped into the venues, it was clear that this was no ordinary event.

The atmosphere was rich in colour, sound, and energy, thoughtfully designed to invite young people to explore, connect, and express themselves freely. Body painting stations encouraged bold creativity, fashion showcases reflected personal style and individuality, and refreshing goodness-rich Malta Guinness mocktails provided the perfect complement to the high-energy environment.

At the heart of Malta Guinness City Fest was a powerful commitment to youth empowerment. Ahead of the event, Malta Guinness opened a call for entries for a talent show, offering emerging creatives a rare opportunity to perform on a major platform. The response was overwhelming, and the stage came alive with exceptional displays of talent, originality, and passion.

The rewards matched the ambition as the winner received ₦500,000. And in contrast, the second and third-place winners earned ₦400,000 and ₦300,000, respectively, in clear evidence of the brand’s dedication to investing in the dreams of young Nigerians.

As evening approached, the City Fest reached its peak. Electrifying performances from Ice Prince, Crayon, Runtown, MIA, DJ Dewik, Hypeman Best, and other notable acts turned the venue into a sea of movement and excitement. Each performance reinforced the festival’s core promise: a space where talent is celebrated, voices are amplified, and creativity takes centre stage.

Beyond the music, the festival experience extended into spaces designed to spark connection and nostalgia. Games like Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, and Twister transported guests back to carefree moments of childhood, creating laughter-filled interactions among strangers who quickly became friends.

The interactive photo booth emerged as a crowd favourite, capturing unfiltered joy, bold expressions, and shared memories, real moments that embodied the spirit of togetherness. Speaking on the vision behind the festival, Brand Manager, Malta Guinness, Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, said:

“The Malta Guinness City Fest is our way of creating real moments for young people, moments where creativity is encouraged, individuality is celebrated, and connections feel real. At Malta Guinness, goodness goes beyond our drink; it’s about how we show up in culture and support self-expression in ways that truly resonate.”

That resonance was evident in every corner of Malta Guinness City Fest. From creatives and trendsetters to music lovers and culture enthusiasts, attendees showed up authentically, expressing themselves through style, movement, and conversation. The festival became a living reflection of Malta Guinness’ brand ethos: authentic, vibrant, and deeply connected to youth culture.

By bringing Malta Guinness City Fest to Enugu and Kaduna, the brand reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and cultural relevance, ensuring that the Detty December experience was not limited to a single city or audience. Instead, it was shared, rooted in community, and driven by creativity.

More than an event, the Malta Guinness City Fest was a statement. A statement that realness thrives where creativity is given space, where young voices are heard, and where people are free to be themselves. As Detty December memories continue to unfold, one thing remains certain: Malta Guinness didn’t just host a festival – it brewed an experience that will be remembered long after the season ends.