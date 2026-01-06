Asari Dokubo, the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri, in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has pledged to support the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Mr Dokubo pledged on Tuesday, when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, visited him in his palace in Degema.

Commending Mr Wike for the visit, Mr Dokubo explained that Mr Tinubu stood by him in his time of need, stressing that “it is time to return the favour.”

“Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the president, succeeds.

“Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to make sure that he succeeds.

“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would ever become what I am today.

“He stood by me in my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and also support him,” he said, without giving details of the support he received from Mr Tinubu.

Earlier, Mr Wike explained that his visit to the community was to thank the people for their support and to let them know why they should support President Tinubu in 2027.

He added that the visit was also to wish the people a happy new year and thanked Mr Dokubo for the warm reception.

“I know that traditional rulers don’t play politics.

“You are my friend, and I felt that there’s no way I would come here, where you reside, and your kingdom, without coming to greet you and to say happy new year,” the minister said.

(NAN)