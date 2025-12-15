The Abia State Government has refuted online reports claiming that the Osisioma Flyover on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway collapsed and killed some people.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that some trolls had created an AI-generated video that was trending online.

Mr Ekeoma said the trolls intended to tarnish the state government’s image and induce fear in people, especially those living in Aba and using the interchange.

He said that there was no such incident as the collapse of the flyover at Osisioma Junction, hence no record of any death from such a phantom accident.

He counselled residents to be wary of “evil-minded persons” who saw nothing good in the state government and urged them always to report any problems to the government agencies for action.

A NAN correspondent who visited the Flyover on Saturday morning reports that the interchange did not collapse.

However, some potholes have resurfaced on a section of the flyover.

The potholes appeared at the abutments, which were filled with red sand during the construction of the flyover on the side facing Umuahia.

It is worth recalling that this section began developing potholes less than two years after former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu inaugurated it in 2022.

Mr Otti’s administration fixed the portion that had developed potholes once again.