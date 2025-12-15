Nigerian Actress and singer Tonto Dikeh has opened up about the harrowing experiences of her childhood, which she said led her astray for a decade, during a testimony shared in church.

During Sunday service at Streams of Joy International in Abuja, the 40-year-old actress recounted her journey to freedom from several long-term struggles that began in her childhood.

The media personality who rose to fame in the late 2000s after winning the reality TV show, ‘The Next Movie Star,’ revealed her addiction struggles.

“My first testimony is about my salvation. God has been faithful to my life; He took me out of the myrtle clay and set my feet upon the rock. It is not my first time, but it’s the last time because I am intentional about God, and he is intentional about me.

“I have lived with demonic anger that has destroyed my life. But God has taken away the anger. I am 40 years old, and I didn’t know what peace is, but I am just feeling and living it now.

“Standing before you is a girl who was a constant smoker. I have smoked since I was 13, now it’s 27 years, because my daddy was a smoker. That’s why I tell parents that do something wrong to keep it away from their children,” she explained.

Struggle

The philanthropic actress also revealed that she struggled with alcoholism, adding that she often drank big bottles of vodka until she passed out, which she recently got delivered from.

“You are also looking at an alcoholic. I will drink, and I will pass out. I didn’t care who was watching. Because of this, I hate going out, I will drink at home alone and pass out, not cups but big bottles of Vodka.

“I prayed to God to take it away, and for the first time, I became ashamed of smoking, and from the shame came the revival. My urges and yoke of smoke got broken, and my body does not need it or ask for it anymore,” she said.

Spiritual husband

Tonto Dikeh, who is known for her outspoken personality and humanitarian works, further testified that she was delivered from masturbation and healed from severe back pain she endured for 20 years, stating that the pain has completely stopped.

Reflecting on her past, the founder of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation added she had participated in spiritual practices and worshipped at altars she now believes were not meant for her. The actress said that she now has clarity about her faith and identity.

She also narrated her experiences about sexual encounters in dreams, stating that after attending a conference in Ghana, what she described as a “spiritual husband” disappeared, and she has been free to date.

“God healed me from masturbation also. And I have had sexual intercourse in the dream ever since I was a child, which is one of my first memories about life.

“After the Ghana conference, I realised that the weak man who was taking advantage of and assaulting my body ran away. I am an example of a prodigal child who has come back to God,” she said.

Tonto Dikeh became one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces in the 2010s, known for her bold screen presence and roles in popular films such as ‘Dirty Secret’ (2010), ‘Night Wedding’ (2010), and ‘Divine Grace’ (2007).

Over the years, she has also ventured into music and brand influencing, building a strong following both on and off-screen.