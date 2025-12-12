Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Meribole as acting secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Ukoha Ukoha and made available to reporters on Friday in Umuahia.

Mr Ukoha said that the appointment followed the approval granted to the substantive SSG, Kenneth Kalu, to proceed on a leave of absence.

The statement disclosed that Mr Meribole, who currently serves as Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects, will assume duty on 1 January 2026, while the handover process will begin on Monday to ensure seamless continuity of the government’s business.

“The transition period will allow Prof Kenneth Kalu to work closely with Dr Meribole to maintain stability and ensure the smooth execution of the administration’s programmes,” Mr Ukoha said.

He described Mr Meribole as a seasoned professional and former permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who played a key role in advancing developmental projects in the state.

“Emmanuel Meribole, a medical doctor, is a seasoned multi-talented professional who retired as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“His contributions as Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects have helped in driving key developmental initiatives across the State,” the spokesperson to the governor said.

He said that his new role as acting SSG is a testament to his proven competence, dedication, and commitment to advancing the administration’s vision.

It would be recalled that Governor Otti at the State Executive Council Meeting on Monday, 8 December, disclosed that he had given approval to the former SSG, Mr Kalu, to embark on a leave of absence to enable him to attend to some “serious domestic matters that require his physical presence in Canada”.

Until his appointment, Mr Kalu, a chartered accountant, was a senior university lecturer in Canada, but had to take a leave of absence to participate in Governor Otti’s campaign. He was later appointed the SSG following the governor’s victory at the polls.

