

They call it non-kinetic

a soft whisper in a burning field,

a handshake offered to hands

still wet with yesterday’s blood.

In secret rooms they bargain away our lives,

counting ransom in bundles

as if naira could purchase conscience,

as if money could bribe a monster

into becoming a man.

Each payment buys silence, yes

a brittle, borrowed peace,

the peace of a graveyard at noon

when even the wind holds its breath.

A Pyrrhic victory wrapped in headlines,

a lullaby sung to a nation

whose children no longer sleep.

For when the bandits leave,

they leave only to return,

their pockets heavier,

their rifles newer,

their courage sharpened

by the government’s trembling hands.

The true war—the one that matters

is never fought.

Not against the men in the shadows

who write cheques for carnage,

nor against the fat sponsors

whose names everyone knows

but no one must say.

Instead, we chase ghosts,

perform ceremonies,

and call it policy.

We water a poisoned tree

and pretend to wonder

why its fruit tastes of death.

And while millions mourn,

while villages burn like forgotten candles,

our politicians polish their laughter,

trade promises for votes,

and argue about the price of power

as if power were not built

on unburied bones.

Elections matter more than lives;

optics more than justice;

silence more than truth.

Strange country

where Oga knows the killers,

breaks bread with their sponsors,

and says nothing.

His quiet is a cathedral,

large enough to bury a nation,

deep enough to shelter cowards,

loud enough to echo

every scream we can no longer hear.

And so we live in this stillness

this rehearsed, purchased stillness

a peace carved not from safety

but from surrender.

A peace maintained by paying

tomorrow’s ransom today.

A peace of the graveyard,

where even the dead may rise

to ask why the living

have stopped fighting.

And how, we ask, can any nation endure

when the worst wounds come from the hands

entrusted to heal it?

How does a country breathe

when those meant to guard its lungs

are the ones pressing the pillow down?

Sabotage wears the uniform of leadership,

and treachery sits in council,

smiling the smile of men

who know they may never face consequence.

Even karma seems confused,

looking the other way

as if justice, too, has been kidnapped

and no one is willing to pay her ransom.

Yet the road ahead is the same for all

the paved and the dusty,

the powerful and the powerless.

Every man returns to earth,

every name becomes breathless stone.

But there is a profound distinction in the silence that descends afterward.

The innocent, once laid to rest, are cradled by a peace unbroken,

their suffering tucked away like a long-absolved supplication.

Yet the wicked; those who bartered blood for comfort

and auctioned their own people for power

shall traverse a far more unforgiving afterworld,

shadowed by the screams they dismissed,

the graves they multiplied,

the history they defiled.

For the earth may receive their bodies,

but peace will refuse their souls.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected]