The Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Keneth Kalu, has received the approval of Governor Alex Otti to embark on a leave of absence to enable him to attend to some serious domestic matters that require his physical presence in Canada.

Mr Otti broke the news during the State Executive Council Meeting on Monday, 8 December, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Mr Otti disclosed that given the enormity of the task associated with the SSG’s office, he could not persuade Mr Kalu, a professor, to work remotely. He thanked Mr Kalu for the excellent services he had rendered to the state during his tenure as the SSG, while wishing him the very best as he commenced his leave.

Addressing the State Executive Council, Professor Kalu expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for the opportunity to serve in a government that has made Abians proud, assuring his colleagues that he would continue to contribute to the state’s development from afar.

According to Professor Kalu, “Growing up, I had a vision of living a very simple and private life with a modest ambition, but looking at what I have accomplished in my life, I can only but thank God for his grace.

“Above all, having the opportunity to serve in a government that has wiped the tears of Abia people and made them proud, was a dream come through, hence my gratitude to Governor Otti for his support.”

Until his appointment, Mr Kalu was a senior university lecturer in Canada, but he had to take a leave of absence to participate in Governor Otti’s campaign. He was later appointed the SSG following the Governor’s victory at the polls.

Mr Kalu, an accomplished chartered accountant, hails from Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state.