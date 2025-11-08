Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has cast his ballot in the Anambra State governorship election.

Mr Obi, a former governor of the state, voted at Polling Unit 019, Agulu II, in Anaocha Local Government Area.

He spoke to journalists shortly after exercising his franchise.

He alleged that the election was marred by widespread vote buying.

“Unfortunately, those who are the victims of bad governance seem to be fuelling it.

“What you see is vote buying to the tune of N20,000, N30,000, and N50,000,” Mr Obi said.