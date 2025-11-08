(Chinagorom Ugwu, Abdulkareem Mojeed, Emmanuel Agbo, Saviour Imukudo, Sharon Eboesomi and Abdulqudus Ogundapo)

Voters in Anambra State will today choose one among the 16 candidates seeking to govern the state for the next four years.

Over two million voters are eligible to vote in the 5,720 polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Four of the 16 candidates in the election are considered major contenders. They are the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance; an entrepreneur, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress; a former managing director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority, George Moghalu of the Labour Party, and a businessman and economist, John Chuma-Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress.

However, the election is expected to be a two-horse race between Messrs Soludo and Ukachukwu.

Mr Soludo is seeking a second and final term in office.

He was first elected on 6 November 2021 and sworn in on 17 March 2022. His first four-year term will end in March 2026.

Voters

Figures published by INEC show that a total of 2,802,790 people are registered voters in the state and are eligible to vote in the today’s election.

The figure marks a significant increase from the 2.65 million registered for the 2023 general election in the state.

According to INEC’s guidelines for the election, voting should start by 8:00 a.m. and end by 2:30 p.m. but voters who are at their polling units before the closing time will be allowed to vote.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES on this page for live updates of the election.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES BELOW

7:23 a.m. — Akwudo Central School, Nnewi North LGA

Presiding officers from the three wards—Otolo 1, 2, and 3—have begun departing for their respective polling stations. At Akwudo Central School, which serves as the Registration Area Centre (RAC) for the three wards, PREMIUM TIMES observed several buses loaded with election materials, some of which had already departed for various polling units.

The newspaper also gathered that the RAC centre hosts two polling booths positioned opposite each other. As of the time of filing this report, presiding officers at both booths were seen setting up their voting stations in preparation for the commencement of polling activities.

7:30 a.m., many police officers had not yet been deployed because the INEC officer stated that he lacked the funds to pay the bus drivers. INEC reported that some drivers were demanding N40,000. The police indicated that over 300 officers were still awaiting deployment.

7:36 a.m. Election officers are getting ready for the poll at Okpo Village Hall in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA

Ward: Ekwulobia 1

PUs: 029, 030, and 031

Officials say the elections will kick-start at exactly 8:30 a.m.

7:57 a.m., Polling Unit 005, Umujada in Atani, Ogbaru LGA— INEC officials and election materials were yet to arrive as of this time.

8: 00 a.m. Election officials ready to start at PU 018 in Umuchiani Village Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA

Ward: Ekwulobia 1 (06)

There are no armed security officials at the unit at the moment.

Time: 8:07 a.m

State: Anambra

LGA: Onitsha North

Polling Unit: 009

Ward: 4

Voters have turned out in large numbers at Polling Unit 009, Ward 4, but INEC officials are yet to arrive as of 8:06 a.m.

Time: 7:20 a.m.

State: Anambra

LGA: Onitsha North

Location: INEC Onitsha North LGA office

Election: Governorship

Several corps members deployed to Anambra West are currently stranded at the INEC office in Onitsha North LGA due to a shortage of vehicles to convey them to their designated polling areas.

8:09 a.m., Polling Unit 001, Central School, Atani — INEC officials are setting up and preparing for voting to begin.

8:14 a.m., Polling Unit 011, Central School, Atani — INEC officials are setting up and preparing for voting to begin.

8:21 a.m.

Polling Unit 007, Central School, Atani

Ward 3

Ogbaru LGA

INEC officials are setting up and preparing for voting to begin.

Time: 8:27 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Polling Unit: 011

Ward: 6

INEC officials have just arrived at the polling unit. Voters are checking for their names on the register, while others are already queuing and waiting to cast their votes.

Time: 8:37 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Polling Unit: 002

Ward: 6

A police officer at the polling unit has offered his seat to an elderly woman, allowing her to sit comfortably while waiting for the commencement of voting.

8:40 a.m.

PU: 002 (Ofiyi Square)

WARD: 13 (Isuofia)

LGA: Aguata

Voting begins in Governor Charles Soludo’s polling unit amid a heavy security presence.

Large turnout of voters in the polling unit. Governor Soludo has yet to arrive at the polling unit.

8:48 a.m.

Polling Unit 019,

Agulu II Ward

Anaocha LGA

Voting is underway here without any security agents on the ground. The unit is where Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, is expected to cast his vote.

Polling Unit 023

Agulu II Ward

Election officials have started accreditation and voting, also in the absence of security personnel.

Time: 9:05 a.m.

Polling Unit: 001, Atani Central School

Ward: 3

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

9:04 a.m.

PU 016, Uruagu community.

Nnewi North LGA

Voting has commenced. Registered voters have queued up and are beginning to cast their votes. The BVAS is working perfectly as of this time.

Time: 9:12 a.m.

Polling Unit: 011, Atani Central School

Ward: 3

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

Time: 9:13 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 6

Polling Unit: 009

At the polling unit, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter overheard some voters asking electoral officials how much money would be shared for each party. An official, believed to be supporting APGA, responded by assuring them that arrangements were underway and they would be “taken care of” shortly.

Time: 9:15 a.m

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 6

Polling Unit: 002

Party agents have been called forward to verify and inspect election materials ahead of the commencement of voting.

Time: 9:20 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 6

Polling Unit: 009

INEC officials have arrived at the polling unit but have yet to commence the voting process. They explained that the BVAS machines have not yet been powered on.

Time: 9:24 a.m.

Polling Unit: 007, Atani Central School

Ward: 3

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

9.28 a,m.

PU 007 Central School

Ward 3

Ogbaru LGA

After some delays here, voting has commenced.

Time: 9:27 a.m.

State: Anambra

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 6

Polling Units: 011, 009, 002

Voting has commenced across the listed polling units, with voters casting their ballots in an orderly manner.

9.27 a.m.

PU 004

RA 01 Agu Oka

Awka South LGA

Presiding officers are pasting the list of registered voters, while other election materials are already set up and waiting for the commencement of voting. The process is delayed because officials arrived late at the polling unit.

Time: 9:39 a.m.

Polling Unit: 013, Atani Community Secondary School

Ward: 1

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

Time: 9:39 a.m.

Polling Unit: 014, Atani Community Secondary School

Ward: 1

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

Time: 9:52 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 4

Polling Unit: 006

A mild disagreement erupted at the polling unit over the rearrangement of INEC officials’ seating to allow enough space for voters to check their names on the register.

Security personnel (police) at the unit quickly intervened to restore order and ensure the voting process continued smoothly.

9:52 a.m

Uruagu village,

Nnewi North LGA

Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, speaks on the election process so far in Anambra, raising concerns about vote-buying and the lack of punitive measures for perpetrators of such acts.

PREMIUM TIMES has observed clusters of people at some polling units within the LGA requesting “their cut and something”; however, details for their gatherings are still sketchy. Similarly, it is unclear which of the parties’ candidates the supporters are making the move for.

Although it has been observed that most of the voters/ observers, agents, and security officials are seizing the election opportunity to make money for themselves.

It’s glaring that money is being distributed among some observers and party agents, just to “grease” their palms to do candidates’ bids.

Anambra political history

Since its creation in 1991, Anambra State has had six democratically elected governors. Harvard-trained economist, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, was the first civilian governor of the state. He presided over the state between January 1992 and November 1993. The state has had five governors since 1999, when democracy was restored in the country. They are Chinwoke Mbadiniju, Chris Ngige, Peter Obi, Willy Obiano, and the incumbent, Charles Soludo.

Time: 9:39 a.m.

Polling Unit: 021, Odekpe Town Hall

Ward: 403

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting is yet to commence.

Time: 10:04 a.m.

Polling Unit: 019, Odekpe Town Hall

Ward: 403

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

Time: 10:12 a.m.

Polling Unit: 001, Odekpe Town Hall

Ward: 403

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has yet to commence.

Time: 10:27 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 4

Polling Unit: 020

It was observed that there was no single voter at this polling unit. Upon inquiry, INEC officials informed PREMIUM TIMES that only 11 registered voters were assigned to the unit, of which about five had come to cast their votes.

Time: 10:17 a.m.

Polling Unit: 018, Odekpe Town Hall

Ward: 403

LGA: Ogbaru

Voting has commenced, and voters have begun casting their ballots.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 4

Polling Unit: 001

Time: 10:45 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 4

Polling Unit: 001

Time: 10:52 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 4

Polling Unit: 001

Voters at this polling unit expressed dissatisfaction with the cash reportedly being distributed, saying the amounts were too little.

One of the female voters complained that voters at the next unit were receiving N10,000 each, while they received little to nothing.

An official was overheard telling them that they were not being forced to vote, implying that they could leave if they were unhappy with the amount.

Time: 10:58 AM

Ogbaru LGA

Ward 4

Keke Market Square

Polling Units: 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 026, 027, 028, 029, 030, 031

Voting has commenced.

10:58 A.M. — PU 012, Cooperative Centre, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA

Voter turnout remains low at the polling unit as of this report. Some party agents alleged that several voters have been demanding monetary inducements before agreeing to cast their ballots.

The Presiding Officer, Mubarak Adam, expressed concern over the poor turnout, disclosing that only 42 out of 422 registered voters had been accredited to vote as of 10:58 a.m. He said voting commenced at about 9:00 a.m. Security personnel, including police officers, were seen monitoring the process.

PREMIUM TIMES observed a brief technical hitch with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) when an elderly woman using a walking stick attempted to cast her vote. She was eventually accredited manually.

The presiding officer explained that fingerprint authentication had not been effective since the commencement of voting, but that facial capture through the BVAS was being used for voter accreditation.

At 10:53 a.m

Justice Chinweuba Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri

Polling Unit 11,

Anambra East LGA

There is low voter turnout. Only 121 voters are registered in this unit, but the people present are not up to this number, despite the premises being duly secured by security officers. However, some voters are still waiting to be accredited.

At 10:54 a.m.

18 Ufuma 2

Federal Polytechnic Ufuma,

Polling Unit 008

Orumba North LGA

The voting and accreditation process went on smoothly. There are no signs of vote buying, and there are two security officials in the polling unit.

10:56 a.m

Ward 7

Polling Unit 014

Onitsha North LGA

A report shows that voters of a political party (the party was not mentioned), after voting, will go into a place barricaded by a gate, which the reporter was not allowed into. However, after coming out of the barricaded area, they are seen coming out with malt and an unspecified sum of money.

10:56 a.m.

PU 005

Registration Area 17

Umunze 3

Orumba South LGA

Chinwe Nnabuife, member representing Orumba North and South in the state House of Assembly, arrived at her polling unit. She emptied a full cooler of local “okpa” for her fans.

11.06 a.m.

PU 30

Ogwu Ani Ocha Ward 4

Keke Market Square

Ogbaru LGA.

Nonso Nwaebili, the special assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on protocol (Abuja), arrived at about 10.58 a.m. to cast his vote.

PU 30,

Ogwu Ani Ocha Ward 4,

Keke Market Square,

Ogbaru LGA around 10:58 a.m

Time: 11:18 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha South

Ward: 2

Polling Units: 017 & 018

The PREMIUM TIMES reporter on the ground confirmed that voters at the polling units were asked to write down their account numbers.

A small notebook was passed around, and voters were observed writing their full names, phone numbers, and bank account details.

One voter stated that the information was being collected with the promise of subsequent electronic cash transfers.

Time: 11:29 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha South

Ward: 15

Polling Units: 001

Voting is going on peacefully.

11:40 a.m.

PU 017

Uruagu Community

Nnewi North LGA

Labour Party Governorship candidate, George Moghalu, cast his vote.

He complained about vote-buying and low voter turnout during the process so far. He urged INEC to do better.

Anambra Economy

In its 2024 State-Level Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) report, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) ranked Anambra State 17th nationwide, with a total revenue of N42.69 billion. Recently, Anambra emerged as the best-performing state in Nigeria’s 2025 Fiscal Performance Ranking, according to BudgIT’s State of States report

12:02 p.m.

Atani Ward 2

Ogbaru LGA

Voting is currently underway across Polling Units 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, and 009.

11.50 a.m.

Polling Unit 019

Agulu II

Anaocha LGA

Former Presidential Candidate of LP, Peter Obi, has voted in his home town, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area.

After exercising his franchise, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, spoke with journalists, during which he alleged that the election was marred by widespread vote buying.

“Unfortunately, those who are the victims of bad governance seem to be fuelling it. What you see is vote buying to the tune of N20,000, N30,000, and N50,000,” Mr Obi said.

12:10 p.m.

Uruagu Ward 1,

PU 018,

Nnewi North LGA

The Presiding Officer, Anni Joy, disclosed that only 88 out of 563 registered voters had cast their ballots as of 12:10 p.m.

She noted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been functioning effectively and expressed optimism that more voters would turn out before the close of polls.

PREMIUM TIMES observed a rowdy atmosphere around the polling unit, with instances of vote buying and lobbying by party agents spotted at different spots within the area.

12:20 p.m.

002 Isuofia

Aguata LGA

Voting is still ongoing at Governor Charles Soludo’s polling unit.

There is a large voter turnout here

A total of 933 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at the polling unit.

Mr Soludo has yet to arrive to vote.

12. 23 p.m.

PU 016,

URUAGU Ward 1,

Nnewi North,

The presiding officer said only 130 out of the 856 registered voters have cast their votes so far. The officers said the BVAS has been working well so far.

Time: 12:40 p.m.

LGA: Orumba North

Location: Amaokpala

RA: 04 Amaokpala/Omogho

PU: 001 Post Office Amaokpala

632 record of registered voters, but there’s no sign of voting in this PU. Everywhere seems calm, and there’s only one police officer in sight

Time: 12:21 p.m.

LGA: Nnewi North

Okpunegbu Hall, Umudim 1

Polling unit: 018 and 021

These polling units are disorganised, and their BVAS appear to be slow in capturing. There are many people here, but it seems many of them are not there to vote.

Party agents write the names of their members and their card numbers so they can buy their votes. Some voters are also threatening to leave if they are not paid.

12:50 p.m.

PU 012,

Ummudinkwa II,

Umudinkwa community school 1

Nnewi North LGA

The presiding officer said 219 accredited voters out of 1,383 have cast their votes. Low voter turnout was observed across the three polling units in this location.

12:51 p.m.

PU 013

Umudinkwa Community School

Nnewi LGA

Out of 689 Registered voters, the presiding officer, Judith, said only 129 persons have voted so far. The atmosphere is calm, as residents hang around the area. Scanty security presence was also observed.

Time: 13:00 a.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Poling Unit: 002, Omagba, Phase 1

Ward: 10

Voters at Omagba Phase 1 reported that the election is proceeding smoothly and peacefully.

They also expressed satisfaction with the swift performance of the BVAS machines.

1 p.m.

PU 010

Iyiowa Ward

Ogbaru LGA

Rowdiness broke out here as many voters refused to form an orderly queue. A voter, Harrison Udemba, lamented the situation, saying the lack of coordination was slowing down the process and creating tension among those waiting to cast their ballots.

Prominent Anambra indigenes

Some notable personalities from Anambra State include the first President of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe; Second Republic Vice President, Alex Ekwueme; First Republic Senate President, Nwafor Orizu; former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo; former House of Representatives Speakers, Edwin Ume-Ezeoke and Agunwa Anaekwe; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku; Late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu; novelists Chinua Achebe, Cyprian Ekwensi, and Chimamanda Adichie; Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe; former UI Vice Chancellor, Kenneth Dike; and former LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Others are Catholic Cardinals Francis Arinze and Iwene Tansi; former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Mike Okonkwo; Proprietor of MINAJ TV, Mike Ajegbo; Music icons Osita Osadebe, Oliver De Coque, and Flavour (Chinedu Okoli); former Captain of Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi; former FRSC boss and minister, Osita Chidoka; former NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili; businessmen Arthur Eze and Emeka Offor, and actor Pete Edochie.

Time: 13:13p.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Poling Unit: 001

Ward: 10

The Presiding officer told PREMIUM TIMES that 1,177 voters were registered at the polling unit.

However, as of the time of speaking with this newspaper, only 165 voters had turned out to cast their ballots.

1:23 P. M.

PU: 008, Umudinkwa 2, Nnewi North LGA,

The presiding officer, Julius, said the polling unit has 609 registered voters but only 56 persons have voted so far. Security personnel ( the Police) were spotted around the area.

Similarly at PU 023, Umudim 2, Nnewi North LGA, 1:32.

The presiding officer, Achinuvu Ikechukwu, said only 27 out of 69 registered voters have cast their vote so far.

“We had no issues with the BVAS but there is a low voter turnout,” he said.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

LGA: Onitsha North (Omagba Phase 2)

Ward: 10

Polling Unit: 004

Some voters at Omagba Phase 2 expressed disappointment over unfulfilled promises of cash rewards for voting. They said they were assured of payment after casting their ballots but received nothing.

A few women who had already voted were seen seated, waiting for the alleged money to be shared. One elderly woman recounted that someone had earlier bought them snacks and drinks but that the officials who made the monetary promises failed to deliver.

Another woman, visibly upset, remarked, “APGA people have used my brain.”

1:17 pm.

PU 002

Ofiyi Square

Ward 13, Isuofia

Aguata LGA

Governor Charles Soludo, who is also the candidate of the APGA, has cast his vote.

1:35 p.m.

Umudim 2,

Nnewi North LGA

Low voter turnout was recorded across the four polling units located in this area.

The polling units — PU006, PU007, PU008, and PU023 — all reported significantly lower participation compared to the number of registered voters on their respective registers.

Officials at the units, however, confirmed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices functioned effectively throughout the process.

13:41 p.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Poling Unit: 010

Ward: 10

The Presiding Officer told PREMIUM TIMES that A total of 1,671 voters were registered in the polling unit.

However, just over 300 voters had cast their ballots as of the time of reporting, indicating low turnout.

He added that voting would close at exactly 2:30 p.m., after which counting of ballots would commence immediately.

Commerce in Anambra

Anambra is one of Nigeria’s top commercial states, driven by trade, manufacturing, and real estate. The Onitsha Main Market is reputed to be one of the largest in West Africa. The state is home to the Nnewi industrial cluster, known for vehicle assembly, auto parts manufacturing, and local innovations.

Time: 2:10 p.m.

Ward: 6, Ogboefere Market, Ogbaru LGA

As of 2:15 p.m., voting had been concluded at polling units 064, 055, 065, 029, and 028.

However, the exercise is still on at polling units 014, 055, 016, and 066.

2:30 P.M. — Nnewi North LGA

Voting has been concluded in polling units across Nnewi North Local Government Area. Polling clusters in Umudinkwa, Uruagu, and Umudim 1 and 2 had completed voting as of 2:30 p.m., and the counting of ballots had commenced.

No roadblocks were observed in the area. Security personnel were seen on patrol, ensuring order and maintaining security. There are no strict movement restrictions, and some shops remained open, with business activities continuing in parts of Nnewi town.

Time: 2:41p.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Poling Unit: 008

Ward: 7

Vote counting has commenced

Time: 2:45 p.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Ward: 7

Polling Unit: 008

An argument broke out between voters and INEC officials over conflicting claims regarding the validity of some ballots.

The disagreement temporarily disrupted the counting process before calm was restored.

Time: 3:17p.m.

LGA: Onitsha North

Poling Unit: 002

Ward: 7

Voting concluded in this polling unit as PDP comes last followed by LP

3:26 p.m. Election officials uploading result sheets into BVAS machine at Polling Unit 012, Ward 18 ( Ogu- Ezeani Hall), Umuchu, Aguata LGA