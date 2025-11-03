Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and other candidates for Saturday’s Governorship Election in the state, on Monday, signed a peace accord, with a pledge to abide by the rules and regulations stipulated in the Electoral Act.

In a speech at the event, Abdulsalam Abubakar, chairperson of the National Peace Committee (NPC) and former Head of State, said that Anambra deserved peace.

Mr Abubakar, a retired general, represented by Martin-Luther Agwai, also said that Anambra holds a special place in the country.

“Democracy should always reflect the will of the people; as such, the principles should be honoured,” he said.

Also speaking, the Convener, NPC, Hassan Kukah, said that the event aimed “to ensure that democracy becomes believable”.

Mr Kukah, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, urged INEC and other agencies and institutions involved in the poll to carry out their duties in fairness and honour.

In his remark, the INEC Chairperson, Joash Amupitan, affirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting a peaceful, free, fair, and credible election.

Mr Amupitan also said that the commission’s success largely depended on the collective support and cooperation of all the stakeholders.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Ben Okolo, said that the Nigeria Police Force is fully prepared to promote a calm and peaceful atmosphere during the poll.

Mr Egbetokun also said that “comprehensive strategies have been mapped out, in collaboration with sister security agencies, to ensure the safety of lives and property throughout the process”.

The governor, who is the flagbearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, emphasised the importance of peaceful elections.

He said that the day marked a crucial step towards ensuring that democracy continues to thrive in Anambra State.

“This gathering today is a demonstration of unity and a shared commitment to democratic values.

“The Anambra way is to contest fiercely and embrace one another the next day after the elections.

“The task ahead is onerous, but we are confident that INEC will carry out its responsibility effectively and ensure that the will of the people prevails,” Soludo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 political parties will take part in the poll.

(NAN)