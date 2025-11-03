The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced that it has approved a final register of 2,802,790 (2.8 million) eligible voters for the 8 November governorship election in Anambra.

The INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, said this during the signing of the Peace Accord for the Governorship Off-Cycle Election by the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Awka.

Mr Amupitan also said that the commission had finalised deployment plans for 24,000 personnel and election materials across 5,718 polling units, 326 ward collation centres, and the 21 local government and state collation centres in Awka.

He reaffirmed the commission’s resolve to combat vote-buying during the election.

According to him, any individual or group attempting to subvert the will of the people would be firmly dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has instituted robust security measures for this election.

“The Nigeria Police Force will deploy 45,000 personnel, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is deploying 10,250 officers, alongside other agencies.

“Voters should, therefore, expect a significant improvement in Election Day logistics. Enhanced result management processes will also be evident,” he said.

While reaffirming the commission’s readiness to fulfil its mandate, Mr Amupitan urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to uphold the principles of the peace accord.

“As the election management body, I want to reassure all political parties and candidates that INEC remains fully committed to discharging its duties in line with the law, global best practices and the very principles enshrined in the Peace Accord.

“However, let me emphasise that it is not the signatures on this document that guarantee peace; it is the genuine commitment to honouring its provisions.

“Without peace, logistics will be disrupted, our personnel and materials will be at risk, and ultimately, the credibility of the process will be undermined.

“Therefore, as you append your signatures today, please ensure the message cascades to your supporters at all levels. This is the surest way to honour the sacrifice and labour of the NPC in advancing peaceful elections,” he said.

The INEC boss said that the signing of the Peace Accord represented a collective reaffirmation of stakeholders’ commitment to non-violence and mutual respect throughout the electoral process.

He said that the gesture underscored the shared responsibility of all parties to uphold peace and integrity before, during and after the election.

“By embracing the accord, stakeholders are sending a powerful message to the people that democracy can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and unity of purpose.

“Each one of us has a role to play in this process. Let us work together to ensure that the forthcoming election is remembered, not for division or discord, but for its spirit of unity and shared purpose.

“Let us show the world that Anambra stands as a beacon of hope, resilience and democratic values.

“For our part, the commission has taken deliberate measures to overcome operational challenges and guarantee a smooth and credible election across the state,” he said.

Mr Amupitan expressed confidence in a credible electoral process, citing the proactive efforts of the security agencies, the strong support from traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as civil society, the media and other stakeholders.

“By God’s grace, the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election will be peaceful and successful,” he said.

The INEC chairman commended the National Peace Committee for its unwavering commitment to promoting peaceful elections in Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that the committee’s sustained engagement with stakeholders toward a shared vision of peace would leave a lasting impact on the nation’s democracy.

(NAN)