The Abia State Government has set up an emergency management team tasked with the responsibility of providing potable water for the residents of Ohanso community in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the state, following the reported case of contamination of the community water source by hydrocarbon.

Okey Kanu, the commissioner for information, who disclosed this on 2 September, while briefing reporters on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting, noted the health hazards posed by hydrocarbons when ingested by humans.

He said that the team is headed by the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Joel Ogbonna.

Mr Kanu disclosed that the state Ministry of Health will help to investigate the extent of danger posed to the health of the indigenes of the community and how they may have been adversely affected by the hydrocarbons.

He said the state government’s action underscores its compassionate governance style and philosophy to provide immediate solutions to communities that are in danger of any kind.

“This administration is paying attention to the little things that really matter,” an excited Facebook user, Ikenna Nwagbara, wrote on the social media site. “Paying attention to details like that is a sign of good governance. I will keep praying for the governor.”

The commissioner, Mr Kanu, also announced that earthworks have begun at the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, Owaza, with the completion of payment of compensation to all enumerated land owners.

He said the HSI Energies, the company behind the Modular Refinery project at the industrial park, appears to be ahead of other participating companies at the park, “having obtained almost all necessary approvals from the regulatory bodies in the oil industry”.

Mr Kanu further disclosed that the state government’s construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of roads in the state continues unabated, with direct-labour activities in 55 locations across the state, adding that the Ministry of Works recorded five completed direct-labour works during the period under review.