Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 at his home in Milan, Italy.

His death was announced on Thursday in an Instagram post by Armani Beauty, his fashion brand. Paying tribute to Giorgio’s career, the group noted that he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to his company, collections, community, and the global fashion industry.

“With infinite condolences, the Armani group announces the passing of its inventor, founder, and tireless engine: Giorgio Armani. Mr. Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he has worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections, to the different and always new projects in being and to becoming.

“He was driven by an inexorable curiosity, attention for the present, and people. In this journey, he created an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he has committed himself on many fronts, above all to his beloved Milan.The company is a reflection, today and always, of this feeling. The family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values,” the statement partly read.

Giorgio Armani

The Armani group added that his funeral rites will be held privately in Milan, in accordance with the wishes of its founder.

Giorgio is celebrated for transforming the concept of understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire.

He rose to prominence in the late 1970s, with a breakthrough moment coming through the film ‘American Gigolo’, which propelled both him and actor Richard Gere into the global spotlight.

READ ALSO: Finest Fashion Africa unlocks industry secrets at Epic Show 2025

Giorgio also laid a foundation for business continuity, designating trusted creative successors, including his niece Silvana and longtime collaborator Leo Dell’Orco.

Beyond fashion, Giorgio contributed to philanthropy, served as a U.N. goodwill ambassador for refugees, and supported children’s causes and AIDS research.