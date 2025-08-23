The police in Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east, say they have killed six kidnappers who abducted a petrol dealer and killed two others in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Abduction, killings

PREMIUM TIMES reported in March how gunmen abducted the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Petroleum Retailers Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROA), Lawson Obasi.

Mr Obasi was abducted at about 7 p.m. in Azumini, a community in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State.

Apart from Mr Obasi, his driver, later identified as Anayo Ukwu and his Special Assistant, Confidence Chijioke, were killed by the attackers.

Mr Chijioke, the managing director of DozzMan Filling Station, doubled as the vice-president of PETROA in Rivers State.

Ambush of officers during raid of the kidnappers’ den

Ms Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, said in the Friday statement that operatives recently intensified efforts to track down attackers following a tip-off.

The spokesperson said, at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police operatives raided a hideout of the attackers at Ikot Ukpon Village, Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

She said the operatives arrested six of the suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition.

According to the police, items recovered were two AK-47 rifles, 57 live ammunition, locally made pistol, six magazines and a big bag filled with materials suspected to be charms and spiritual items.

“However, as operatives of the Command were exiting the camp after the successful operation, they were ambushed by other members of the gang, who attempted to rescue their partners in crime.

“This resulted in a gun battle with the police. The six arrested suspects, while attempting to escape, sustained gunshot injuries and died on the way to the hospital for medical attention,” Ms Chinaka narrated.

The police spokesperson said other members of the kidnap gang fled with bullet wounds and that two police officers sustained gunshot injuries.

“They are currently receiving medical attention,” she said of the injured operatives.

She added that police operatives were still combing the area to track down other fleeing kidnappers and to stop kidnap attacks in the area.

Commissioner speaks

Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, has reaffirmed the commitment of the police in the state to crime fighting.

Mr Isa assured residents of Abia State that the police in the state will track down unrepentant criminals in the state.

The commissioner further assured that the police in the state will continue to collaborate with the police in Akwa Ibom State to fish out other fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

The police chief urged residents of Abia State to be security conscious and to support the police promptly reporting to them suspicious persons or anyone with bullet injuries for action.

Kidnap for ransom

Like other states in the South-east, cases of kidnap-for-ransom in Abia State have increased in recent times.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become targets of such attacks in the state lately.

Beyond the kidnap attacks, gunmen said to be part of the Biafra agitation in the South-east have been terrorising residents of the region.

Several persons, including security agencies and government officials, have been abducted or killed by the attackers.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.