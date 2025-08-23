Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead a police operative in Bayelsa State after robbing him of his mobile phone.

The slain operative, Obot Godwin, was killed around the Amarata area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where he went to buy medicine, Punch newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the slain operative was pleading with the gunmen to return his phone before he was shot in the head.

The police, the newspaper reported, have carried out indiscriminate arrests in the area, including the destruction of houses and tear-gassing school children, causing residents to flee.

“Windows were smashed during the police raid, and the community has been left in fear of further violence,” a source told the newspaper.

“Every time, we continue to run. This morning, we started running again. They just killed somebody,” another source said, adding that the area is noted for clashes between rival cult groups.

The police spokesperson in the state, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“It is correct. Arrests have been made,” Mr Mohammed told our reporter.

The incident occurred about four months after gunmen suspected to be militants killed an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state.

Daily Trust Newspaper reported that the officer was killed when gunmen ambushed their patrol van at Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

According to the newspaper, the patrol team was returning from a clampdown at an illegal bunkering site when the incident occurred.

In 2022, Vanguard newspaper reported that suspected gunmen killed a police operative along Idema-Otuabagi Road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The slain officer, along with four others, the newspaper reported, were returning from their colleague’s burial in Rivers State when they came under attack.