Gunmen have abducted the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Petroleum Retailers Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROA), Lawson Obasi.

Mr Obasi was abducted at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Azumini, a community in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Ms Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, said apart from Mr Obasi, his driver and one other person were killed by the attackers.

The police spokesperson said gunmen, operating a dark blue Sienna vehicle, ambushed Mr Obasi’s convoy while he was returning to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, through Azumini Ndoki Area of the Abia State.

“While the officers were repelling the attack, another set of gunmen forcefully took Chief Lawson, ordered him into their vehicle, and took him to an unknown destination, leaving his driver and one other person dead,” she said.

Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, visited the scene alongside the deputy commissioner of operations and other security teams on Thursday.

Mr Isa urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and assured them that intensive patrols had been activated across the area to track down the attackers.

The commissioner said police authorities have deployed tactical teams to comb the region for the kidnappers.

Security agencies are working to ensure the safe rescue of Chief Lawson, he said

The police chief asked residents of Abia State to report to security agencies individuals with gunshot wounds or dark blue Sienna vehicle seen in their neighbourhoods for action.

