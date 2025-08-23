Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Friday denied any involvement in the failed attempt to remove the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh. This is contained in a statement issued in Makurdi by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the House attempted to impeach Mr Dajoh on Thursday.

In response, the House, during its plenary on Friday, suspended four members for three months over their roles in the failed impeachment plot.

According to the statement, Mr Alia reiterated his respect for the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers, affirming that he held the Assembly in high esteem.

The statement also emphasised that the governor had consistently responded to all communications and resolutions sent to him by the House.

“This commitment was demonstrated only a few days ago when he promptly upheld and implemented critical resolutions of the Assembly conveyed to his office,” the statement noted.

Mr Alia reaffirmed his cordial working relationship with the Mr Dajoh-led Assembly and pledged continued support for its legislative duties in the interest of Benue State’s development.

Benue deputy governor denies replacement rumour

Also, the Benue State Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, has dismissed rumours on social media suggesting he might be replaced ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Ode, who represented Governor Alia at the funeral of Elizabeth Apochi on Friday in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, described the claims as baseless.

He said the falsehood was deliberately circulated to mislead the people of Benue South Senatorial District and create unnecessary confusion within the political space.

“There is no truth in the speculation that Governor Alia intends replacing me with Ojotu Ojema or anyone else,” Ode clarified.

He stressed that the rumours should be ignored and assured residents that his working relationship with the governor remained cordial and focused on service delivery.

Mr Ode however noted that if Mr Ojema considered joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would be warmly received into the fold.

“Benue South is largely controlled by the APC. Ojema is the only representative from the zone outside the party. His inclusion would strengthen us,” he explained.

The deputy governor also urged respect for traditional institutions, warning politicians and social media users against dragging Idoma’s traditional ruler, Elaigwu John, into political intrigues.

He called on stakeholders to concentrate on Governor Alia’s ongoing development projects rather than allow themselves to be distracted by divisive falsehoods circulating online.

Mr Ode warned against attempts to create discord in Idoma community, stressing that the unity of the people remained their greatest strength and must be preserved.

He also advised residents, particularly in Ogbadibo, to participate in INEC’s Continuous Voters Registration exercise to secure their voting rights in future elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his remarks were intended to douse social media speculation about possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 polls.

