Jeff Nweke, the Action Alliance candidate in the Anambra governorship election slated for 8 November, has expressed worry over what he described as a “campaign of bitterness and mudslinging.”

Mr Nweke made the remark in a statement issued in Awka and made available to reporters on Monday.

He advised other political parties and their candidates to base their campaigns on issues and eschew politics of bitterness and campaigns of calumny.

He said that campaigns should be a period for candidates to market their programmes and convince the electorate to vote for them on the strength of their manifestos.

According to him, campaigns should be issue-based, with candidates talking about their plans for the security of lives and property and how they intend to stop kidnappings and killings that have become commonplace in Anambra.

“Political campaigns should not be to malign or engage in character assassinations or unnecessary altercations with political opponents, but time to showcase our plans for the people.

“It is time to tell the people how you intend to tackle the problem of multiple taxation choking the masses, death and stagnating businesses, your plans for the education sector, welfare of the people and the state’s economy.

“These are the issues that ought to dominate our discourse and not name-calling.

“I am worried by the uncouth language that some persons used to react to a recent video of Governor Chukwuma Soludo dancing with his son to a new music.

“Soludo is a family man, there is nothing wrong with dancing with his son, so it is condemnable and detestable for anyone to ridicule the first family of the state because of that,” he said.

Mr Nweke said there was no need for all should resist and condemn anybody to “take others to the cleaners in the name of politics”.

He said that his party has a very robust programme for rescuing Anambra from misrule and putting the state on the path of development and progress.

He said that although Mr Soludo was doing his best, he (Nweke) had a different approach to addressing the governance challenges in Anambra.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, 16 political parties would participate in the Anambra governorship election.

Only two of the parties—the African Action Congress and the National Rescue Movement—nominated women as governorship candidates, while six parties nominated women as deputy governorship candidates.

Meanwhile, political analysts are predicting a win for the incumbent Governor Soludo, who is running for a second term under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

