President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, today led a gathering of African leaders, high-ranking government officials, traditional rulers, political leaders, and citizens to pay final respect to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

The burial prayer, conducted according to Islamic rites by Chief Imam of Daura Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, attracted international dignitaries including President Umaru Sissoci Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine, and former President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were among the most prominent Nigerian leaders present, alongside National Assembly leadership including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau I Jibrin, Senator Kawu Sumaila, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Sani Bello, former Senator Abu Ibrahim, and former Senator Sani Yariman Bakura.

Security chiefs in attendance included Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, former Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), and former Director General of DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda led the state government delegation, which included Deputy Governor Faruq Lawal Jobe, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Nasir Yahaya Daura, Secretary to the State Government Abdullahi Garba Faskari, and members of the State Executive Council. Federal government officials present included Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

The delegation also includes Minister of Information and National Orientation, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, Minister of Agriculture Senator Abubakar Kyari, former Minister of Communications Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

The ceremony was attended by Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, alongside governors from multiple states including Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others are Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, and Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu. Former governors in attendance included Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina), Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Private sector leaders Aliko Dangote, Sayyu Dantata, and Dahiru Barau Mangal joined other dignitaries, while traditional rulers including Emirs of Katsina Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, Daura Faruq Umar Faruq, and Kano the 15th emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero were also present.

Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari, former Minister of Communications Isa Ali Pantami, former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, and Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu, were among other notable attendees.

The funeral prayer held at the PMB Helicopter Ground in Daura witnessed an outpouring of emotion from citizens across the state and nation who came to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s most enigmatic leaders.

Prayers were offered to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness of the late president’s shortcomings and to grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, while strength and comfort were sought for the bereaved family, the people of Daura, Katsina State, and all Nigerians mourning the late Buhari.

