The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says although some members of the opposition coalition were old and “failed” politicians, he would work with them in the 2027 election because of their vast experience in governance.

Mr Obi, who recently declared his 2027 presidential ambition, spoke on Sunday night when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

The coalition

Some Nigerian politicians, drawn from various political parties in the country, recently formed the National Opposition Coalition Group to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The group, on Wednesday, adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general election.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, was among those leading the coalition group.

Apart from Atiku, other promoters of the coalition include former Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Rotimi Amechi of Rivers State, Gabriel Suswam of Benue, and Sule Lamido of Jigawa State.

A former Senate President, David Mark, and a former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, were appointed as the ADC interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

‘I need experience of those who failed and those who succeeded’

Mr Obi, during the TV programme, was asked why he chose to join the opposition coalition despite having as members some old politicians and those who served in failed governments.

The former governor said, to do well as Nigeria’s president, he would need the experience of both the politicians who failed and those who succeeded during their time in government.

“In fact even some who have been in that (failed) government, their experience is critical.

“I can tell you one of the major companies in the world hired two people who have worked in failed companies because they can tell you why they failed,” he said.

“You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded to move on, and I need everyone. It is a critical experience because they know what can fail a system and they know what was wrong with the system.”

‘I’ll be on the ballot, not Atiku’s running mate’

Mr Obi again dismissed speculations that he was considering becoming a running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election.

“I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,” he stressed.

Asked if there was a plan to become Atiku’s running mate, he said: “This is not in place. Nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A or B or C.”

Why North should trust me

Mr Obi said he wants people in Northern Nigeria to trust him by voting for him in the 2027 election.

The former governor argued that the Northern region is blessed with assets but has been hampered by insecurity.

“The biggest asset of this country is in the North – the uncultivated land in the North.

“The criminality we face in the North today, I will deal with it. If I am president, the North will celebrate me. I have an idea of the problem in the North,” he claimed.

