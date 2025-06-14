Abia State Governor Alex Otti has sought a useful partnership with the People’s Republic of China to improve the state’s economy.

Mr Otti stated this on Wednesday, 11 June, when he received a delegation of the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Yan Yuqing, who paid him a working visit, according to a press statement on Wednesday from the governor’s spokesperson, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha.

The governor, who said he is willing to partner with the People’s Republic of China, noted that the Abia people share similar traits with the Chinese; traits such as resilience and hard work.

“The can-do spirit, the entrepreneurial spirit, the never say die spirit. That’s what you get in Abia people. That’s why the way to approach development here will be different from the way you approach it elsewhere.

“Our people are very hard working. They do not really believe in handouts. They believe they can fend for themselves.

“But then, you cannot also rule out the vagaries of the economy and all the challenges that come with it. That’s why today, we (Nigerians) are still as a country dealing with somewhere around 50% of our people living in poverty. That’s a large number, when you compare that with China, 1.42 Billion people economy and the poverty rate is just 1%.

“So, we must do something intentional to ensure that we get our people out of poverty,” Gov. Otti stated.

Dissatisfaction with Chinese construction firm

Governor Otti used the opportunity to express his dissatisfaction over the delays in delivering road projects by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and said he was no longer willing to give them jobs when they are delaying in delivering the jobs already given to them.

“Now, specifically to CCECC, yes, we did give you the first two jobs in Aba. You completed one on time and the other one took so long. And then we gave you another two more.

“So, the reason I’ve decided not to give you jobs anymore is for you to complete the ones you are already on. They (CCECC) didn’t come to canvas for jobs. As soon as I resumed, I sent for them. So, that means confidence.

“And, I instructed that no other job that we were going to be giving out should be given to them. Even the Government House that they designed, I’ve refused to give it to them. So, that you are not getting jobs is because you are not performing. We don’t accept excuses,” Mr Otti stated.

He questioned why they have not established an office in Abia State with senior officials posted to Abia to oversee their ongoing jobs.

Earlier, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Ms Yan Yuqing, said that the visit was to strengthen friendship and relationships between the Chinese government and Abia State Government as well as extend their project – “Fight Against Hunger and Poverty” to Abia people.

She added that, they are ready to link Abia to partners in China as well as assist the state in such areas as vocational education and agriculture, adding that they would be donating computers to the State.

“So really, I think that this trip, for me, is a visit of understanding, investigation, and to strengthen friendship, especially to find opportunities. Yes, it’s also a journey of hope, and of the future.

“I hope that next year, we can open this window to China in your State University, University of Agriculture or State Polytechnic.

“I hope that I can help you to find a partner, a sister university or Polytechnic colleagues in China for exchange programmes. Yes, and so you can start the people-to-people exchange programmes, like students, like teachers, and so on.

The Chinese Consul-General also promised to assist in creating Abia City in China for better partnership and collaboration, making Abia the sixth State in Nigeria to have a city named after it in China.

Ms Yuqing appreciated the governor’s excellent leadership style and said that with the kind of leadership he demonstrates, the partnership would work.

The delegation donated food items worth over N4 million Naira to the state to be distributed to the very poor and vulnerable under their “Fight Against Hunger and Poverty” initiative.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, members of the State Executive Council, the Head of Service and other appointees of the governor were present at the event.

