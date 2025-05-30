Abu Fatima, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and one of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorists, has been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Hadin Kai.

Abu Fatima had a ₦100 million bounty on his head. He was killed along with two of his key lieutenants in Aleru village, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army officially confirmed the operation on its Facebook page earlier Friday.

According to sources, Abu Fatima coordinated ISWAP’s attacks in northern Borno, particularly around the Baga axis. He was reportedly captured alive but succumbed to excessive bleeding.

This decisive operation, which also saw the recovery of motorcycles, AK-47 rifles, and bomb-making materials, marks a major setback for ISWAP operating in the region.

For residents of Baga, Kukawa, Cross, Doro, and surrounding areas where fishermen and farmers were killed by his group, Abu Fatima’s death is as significant as that of Abubakar Shekau, the former Boko Haram leader.

This achievement is a testament to the success of the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian military. Within the past 48 hours alone, over 60 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were killed during a foiled attempt by terrorists to infiltrate Damasak, a border town in northern Borno, yesterday.

