The Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) has extended its warm congratulations to Dr Muhammad Kudu Abubakar, the Society’s Publicity Secretary, on his recent appointment and official swearing-in as Secretary of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG).

The NRMG operates under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and is tasked with promoting and projecting a positive national image for Nigeria, in line with global best practices.

In a statement signed by the SPSP Secretary-General, Dr Yusuf Olanrewaju Lateef, the President of the Society, Mr Nathaniel Msen Awuapila, conveyed his congratulations on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BOT), the Board of Fellows (BoF), the Central Working Committee (CWC), and all members of the Society.

Mr Awuapila described the appointment as not only well deserved but also a testament to the high regard in which Dr Kudu is held for his dedicated and long-standing service to Nigeria.

The Society wished Dr Kudu a successful and fulfilling tenure in his new role.

