The Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) has extended its warm congratulations to Dr Muhammad Kudu Abubakar, the Society’s Publicity Secretary, on his recent appointment and official swearing-in as Secretary of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG).
The NRMG operates under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and is tasked with promoting and projecting a positive national image for Nigeria, in line with global best practices.
In a statement signed by the SPSP Secretary-General, Dr Yusuf Olanrewaju Lateef, the President of the Society, Mr Nathaniel Msen Awuapila, conveyed his congratulations on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BOT), the Board of Fellows (BoF), the Central Working Committee (CWC), and all members of the Society.
Mr Awuapila described the appointment as not only well deserved but also a testament to the high regard in which Dr Kudu is held for his dedicated and long-standing service to Nigeria.
|
The Society wished Dr Kudu a successful and fulfilling tenure in his new role.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999