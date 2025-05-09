Many people were killed on Thursday morning when gunmen blocked a highway in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen flagged down and razed several vehicles along Okigwe-Owerri Road between Umuna and Amuro communities.

While Umuna is a community in Onuimo Local Government Area, Amuro is in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the hoodlums killed many residents, especially when security operatives engaged the assailants in a shootout.

A resident of the area, Augustine Mbanusi, told this newspaper that over 20 vehicles, mainly tippers and trucks, were set ablaze by the attackers.

“Some soldiers and police operatives really confrontedthem. But up to 30 people were killed,” Mr Mbanusi said in Igbo language, pointing out that the exact casualty figure was yet to be ascertained.

The resident stressed that the majority of the slain victims were those whose vehicles were razed by the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, a video clip circulating on Facebook shows several trucks in flames along the road.

Voices of sympathisers in the background of the clip suggested that some travellers were still trapped in the vehicles while the fire raged.

“People are still trapped there (in the vehicles). If we had water, we would have poured them on the vehicles (to rescue the trapped travellers),” one male voice was heard saying in Igbo language in the background of the clip.

“One of them is even dead already,” another unidentified resident observed.

Police speak

The police in Imo State have confirmed the attack and killings.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, said the hoodlums who were operating in three separate groups blocked the highway and attacked the travellers.

“They shot sporadically, causing panic and chaos, and set vehicles – including trucks and motorcycles – ablaze.

“Tragically, reports of human casualties have also been confirmed as a result of the ambush,” said Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police.

He did not mention the number of the victims killed in the attack.

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums were suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous of Biafra (IPOB).

He said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has led a joint tactical team of security operatives to the scene of the attack following receipt of information about the incident.

The joint security team, according to him, comprised personnel of the Nigerian Army, the police and the State Security Service.

“The team provided immediate support to victims and initiated a comprehensive operation to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects responsible for this heinous attack,” he said.

Manhunt

Mr Okoye said the security team has launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.

“A full-scale search and cordon operation is currently underway, with security operatives combing nearby forests and surrounding areas where the suspects are believed to be hiding,” he said.

He said Mr Danjuma has assured residents of Imo State that the operation will continue until all perpetrators are tracked down.

The commissioner condemned the attack and described it as a “cowardly act of terror.”

The police chief urged the residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and security conscious and cooperate with security agencies by providing “credible and timely information” to aid ongoing operations.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people have been killed or abducted and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

