The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State have fixed the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for 9 April in Abuja.
A spokesperson to Peter Obi Media Reach, Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
Mr Umar said the meeting would be closely followed by an interactive session with major stakeholders and other party organs.
According to him, the stakeholders expected at the meeting include Mr Obi’s running mate in the 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, serving and former senators, and all the senatorial candidates.
Others are serving and former House of Representatives members and candidates in the 2023 election, as well as all members of the National Caretaker Committee and National Transition Committee.
Also expected at the meeting are former governorship candidates still in the party, representatives of NLC/TUC Political Commission and all members of the former National Working Committee.
The spokesperson said the meeting called by the two leaders became necessary to clarify the recent Supreme Court judgement.
On Friday, the Supreme Court nullified the Court of Appeal’s judgement, which had recognised Julius Abure as the LP’s national chairperson.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Appeal Court had no jurisdiction over the internal affairs of the party.
Messrs Obi and Otti and some other LP leaders saw Mr Abure as a hindrance to the party’s repositioning and wanted him out as its national chairperson.
The LP went through a protracted internal crisis because Mr Abura’s refused to resign.
