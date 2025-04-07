The Edo House of Assembly, on Monday, named Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC–Esan West) as the new majority leader, following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the majority party in the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC notified the assembly of its new majority status in March and indicated that changes in the House leadership would be announced in due course.

The APC currently holds 13 seats after four lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), reducing the PDP’s seats to 11.

During Monday’s plenary in Benin, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, read a letter from the APC leadership nominating new principal officers.

According to the letter, Mr Aigbokhan was appointed as the new majority leader, Addeh Isibor as deputy majority leader, and Mustapha Lecky as chief whip.

The position of Deputy Chief Whip, initially assigned to Richard Edosa (APC-Oredo West), was withdrawn as the House does not recognise such a position.

Mr Edosa, formerly the sole LP lawmaker, recently defected to the APC.

NAN also reports that the speaker and deputy speaker positions remain occupied by members of the minority PDP.

Following the announcement of the new leadership, Mr Agbebaku disclosed that the PDP would also submit its list of principal officers.

He emphasised that the distinction between majority and minority should not distract from the House’s collective responsibility to serve the state.

“What matters is that we all work together to ensure the success of Governor Monday Okpebholo,” Mr Agbebaku said.

