A 65-year-old man, Emmanuel Chinedu, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Amawbia Chief Magistrates’ Court in Awka, Anambra State, for allegedly assaulting his stepmother and sister over a property.

Mr Chinedu is standing trial on a four-count charge of assault and willful damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, Hojo Ubanna told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on 25 February at Awkwuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra.

Mr Ubanna, a deputy superintendent of police, said the offences contravened Section 1, 16(1) and 13(1) of the Violence against Persons Prohibition and Protection Law of Anambra State 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant N300,000 bail with a surety in like sum.

Mrs Onochie adjourned the case until 30 April for a hearing.

(NAN)

