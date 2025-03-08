The Nigerian government has designated 154 health facilities nationwide to provide free treatment for women with obstetric complications.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s programme tagged ‘Politics Today’.

Mr Pate, a professor, said these facilities will cater to women experiencing health challenges during pregnancy, labour, delivery, or the postpartum period, which could affect the well-being of both mother and baby.

He noted that the designated facilities have adequate manpower, high standards, and modern equipment to deliver quality care.

“The government has approved free treatment of emergency obstetric complications for women in the empanel facilities, and that includes cesarean sections,” he said.

“So, it’s not only cesarean sections, excessive bleeding, obstruction, other complications of pregnancy. If a woman gets to a facility that is certified, the facility will be reimbursed for the care.”

Obstetric complications are health problems that occur during pregnancy, childbirth, or the postpartum period, potentially affecting the mother, baby, or both.

These complications can range from mild to life-threatening and may require medical intervention. Some common obstetric complications include: preeclampsia, preterm labour and gestational diabetes.VVF surgeries

Mr Pate also highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) by offering free treatment in 18 centres across Nigeria.

He noted that VVF—a childbirth-related complication—affects at least 10,000 women annually, leaving many suffering from continuous urine leakage, which often leads to severe stigma and social isolation.

“The care is surgical care that requires competency and facility that knows how to take care of them, but it costs money,” he said.

“For a very long time, many women suffered from that without the opportunity to have those repairs. We took it upon ourselves to ensure whoever has VVF will have a surgical repair and that will be paid for by the government.”

The minister added that about 2,000 women have already been repaired and it’s very touching seeing them expressing gratitude for the life-changing opportunity that they have.

VVF remains a significant health issue in Nigeria, particularly in rural and underserved communities. The condition is often linked to prolonged obstructed labour, early marriage, and limited access to quality maternal healthcare.

Prioritising maternal care

Mr Pate emphasised that the health and wellbeing of Nigerians are central to President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the country.

Recognising the alarming rate of maternal deaths, he said the administration has made it a priority to reduce fatalities linked to obstetric complications by ensuring that no woman dies due to financial constraints in accessing life-saving care.

“I cannot emphasise this enough, the president is very clear in his mind that the health and wellbeing of Nigerians is core through his own agenda and vision for the country.”

Mr Pate said as part of ongoing health sector reforms, the federal government has mobilised resources in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to ensure that empanelled healthcare facilities can provide maternal care without cost becoming a burden to the women who need it.

Maternal mortality

It is no longer news that Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa says that one in seven global maternal deaths occurs in Nigeria. That is more than 50,000 women dying per year in Nigeria.

Health experts, however, said about 95 per cent of deaths during childbirth are preventable.

As part of its efforts to reduce the country’s maternal mortality rate, the government had in November 2024 announced that Cesarean sections will now be provided free of charge to pregnant women.

The coordinating minister said maternal mortality remains unacceptably high, with 172 LGAs accounting for over 50 per cent of maternal deaths in the country.

He explained that by focusing resources on these high-burden areas, the new initiative will address the greatest areas of need.

Mr Pate noted that the NHIA, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and State Health Insurance Agencies, will manage the reimbursement process, ensuring that providers across both sectors can sustainably deliver these essential services.

Below is the full list of free Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care and VVF facilities as reported by Channels TV:



