The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested nine suspects who allegedly killed Justice Azuka, the abducted member of the Anambra House of Assembly.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Obono, disclosed this during a press briefing at the police headquarters in the state on Friday.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, forwarded the text of the press briefing to PREMIUM TIMES, on Friday.

Abduction and killing

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Azuka was abducted on 24 December 2024 along Ugwunapampa Road in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The lawmaker, who represents Onitsha North Constituency I in the state assembly, was returning home for Christmas celebrations when the hoodlums attacked him.

On Thursday, a joint security team found the lawmaker’s decomposing body at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Arrest

Mr Obono, at the press briefing, recalled that the joint security team comprising the police operatives and members of Anambra Vigilante Group discovered the lawmaker’s body on Thursday morning.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The commissioner said the killing of Mr Azuka motivated the joint security team “to go the extra mile” in their investigation to track down the killers.

“Given the above on the same day, the Command Operatives in a joint operation with Anambra State Vigilante Operatives, acting on intelligent-led information, arrested nine suspects actively involved in this unfortunate incident and recovered two pump action guns,” he said.

“One of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during a gun duel with the police operatives.”

The police chief identified the arrested suspects as Ugochukwu Onuorah, 30, , Ikemefuna Ossai, 20, Ikenna Orugu, 27, Chibuike Obiefuna, 19, and Chinonso Olisa, 19.

Arrest, killing of other suspected criminals

Mr Obono said the police also arrested a suspected kidnapper, Chidiebere Nwosu, in the Nnewi Area of the state.

He said members of the suspect’s criminal gang who attacked police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad in October were killed by police operatives.

“We have also neutralised more than 100 notorious criminals and successfully destroyed many criminal camps in Ufuma, Eziowelle, Achalla, Ogbaru and many other places in the state,” the commissioner said.

Mr Obono commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for their support to the police in the state.

He also hailed vigilante operatives and civil society groups as well as journalists for their support to him throughout his stay in Anambra as the police commissioner in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

